ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Land battle awaits Indigenous communities over Indonesia capital relocation: NGO

By HANDOUT
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRza0_0drplEYd00
Tens of thousands of indigenous people are at risk of being expelled from their lands to make way for the construction of a new capital on jungle-clad Borneo island /NYOMAN NUARTA/AFP

Tens of thousands of Indonesia's indigenous people are at risk of being expelled from their lands to make way for the construction of a new capital on jungle-clad Borneo island, a rights group warned on Friday.

At least 20,000 people from 21 indigenous groups live in the area designated for the construction of the new capital with laws enabling the move from Jakarta not providing enough protection for the communities' land rights, according to the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN).

The group issued its warning after parliament last week approved the capital's relocation from Jakarta, on Java island, to the East Kalimantan province on the Indonesian part of Borneo, which the country shares with Malaysia and Brunei.

"The project will trigger problems such as confiscation of customary lands and criminalisation of indigenous people when they try to defend their rights," Muhammad Arman, AMAM's Policy, Law and Human Rights Advocacy Director, told AFP on Friday.

"They will also lose their traditional jobs such as farming."

Data compiled by AMAN in 2019 shows that at least 13 customary lands, which are administered according to indigenous customs, were located in the new capital area in North Penajam Paser.

Indigenous communities on Borneo are already locked in ongoing conflict with corporations, which have been given plantation contracts on around 30,000 hectares that overlap with customary lands.

"It is like a double run over for indigenous communities. First, they have to fight the business sector and in the future, they will have to face their own government for the new capital project," Arman said.

A recent investigation carried out by rights groups including AMAN uncovered at least 162 permits for mining, plantations, and forestry and coal-based power plants have been granted in the new capital area.

The proposed city will cover around 56,180 hectares (216 square miles). In total, 256,142 hectares have been set aside for the project, with the additional land earmarked for potential future expansion.

Early plans for the new capital depict a utopian design aimed at creating an environmentally friendly "smart" city, but few details have been confirmed.

Plans to begin construction in 2020 were hampered by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The development of the area will take place in several stages until 2045.

Environmentalist critics of the new capital have warned it could damage ecosystems in the region, where mining and palm oil plantations already threaten rainforests that are home to Borneo's endangered species, including orangutans.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Strong quake shakes Indonesia’s capital; no tsunami alert

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — A powerful earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, damaging buildings and houses and sending people into the streets, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. Officials said there was no danger of a tsunami. The U.S....
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Indonesia passes law to relocate capital to remote Borneo

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament has approved a bill to relocate the nation’s capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan on Borneo, House Speaker Puan Maharani said on Tuesday. The new state capital law, which provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo’s ambitious proposal, stipulates how development of...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ngo#Indigenous Peoples#Customary Land#Aman#Indonesian#Amam
coolhunting.com

Indigenous Communities Restore Oceans With Seaweed Cultivation

From Hawaii to Alaska to British Columbia, Indigenous communities cultivate seaweed in order to restore it, fortify ancestral knowledge, support food sovereignty and mitigate climate change. While each community has their own initiative specific to their culture and environment, all follow Indigenous understandings of interconnectedness. In Hawaii, for instance, community group Limu Hui seeks to rehabilitate the Hawaiian red algae known as limu kohu, which has become scarce. To do so, Limu Hui are testing methods of transplanting limu species from tanks to the ocean. Meanwhile in Alaska, Cordova-based Native Conservancy focuses on kelp farming and testing with a total of nine test sites along a more than 160km stretch of Prince William Sound. They aim to create a reliable food source, sellable product and job opportunities for Alaska’s Indigenous community. Learn more about these critical projects—and how other Indigenous groups are working to support the ocean and their culture through seaweed—at Mongabay.
HAWAII STATE
AFP

Indonesia to push for new global health agency, president says

Indonesia will push for the creation of a new global health agency while the country holds the presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said Thursday at the virtual Davos forum. Indonesia holds the G20 presidency for the first time this year and has specified recovery from the pandemic as its core objective.
HEALTH
BBC

Indonesia names new capital that will replace Jakarta

Indonesia has announced that its new capital will be called Nusantara, meaning "archipelago" in Javanese. It came as parliament approved a bill to relocate the capital from Jakarta, which is rapidly sinking. The idea of building a new capital 1,300km (800 miles) away on the island of Borneo was first...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Society
Reuters

Indonesia tycoon to top up Garuda's capital after restructuring

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Billionaire Indonesian businessman Chairul Tanjung said on Tuesday he will lift his investment in struggling flag carrier Garuda Indonesia (GIAA.JK) after the airline completes a court-led debt restructuring. The announcement came as the government asked prosecutors to begin a graft investigation into some of Garuda's...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Total, Chevron to exit Myanmar amid rights abuses

Energy giants TotalEnergies and Chevron said Friday they would leave Myanmar following pressure from human rights groups to cut financial ties with the military junta since last year's military coup. US energy giant Chevron said it was leaving "in light of circumstances in Myanmar".
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is in a stable condition after being admitted to a specialist heart hospital for the third time in just weeks, his daughter said Saturday.  Media descended on the hospital as news spread that Mahathir had been admitted again, and current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also paid him a visit. 
HEALTH
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

American mom living in Germany shares reasons she will never return to US

An American woman who moved to Germany with her son two years ago has detailed all of the reasons she has no intention of ever returning to the US.In a TikTok video posted last month, Aly, who goes by @usa.mom.in.germany responded to a video, posted by @v.brtinney, which asked Americans living abroad to explain why they would never go back. In the clip, Aly shared a list of 12 different reasons why she would not return, with the TikToker detailing in her response how living in Europe has been more beneficial for her and her family."Because I don’t have to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

AFP

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy