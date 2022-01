The push for the top four in the Premier League continues on Saturday with a big one as fourth-place West Ham host seventh-place Manchester United. The Hammers are 11-4-7 with 37 points, while United are 10-5-6 with 35 points. West Ham, the surprise of the season, have three teams within two points of them. This will be the third meeting of the season between the two after playing twice in September. United won the first match, in the Premier League, with West Ham knocking United out in the EFL Cup just days later.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO