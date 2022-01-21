ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

With Supreme Court considering future of Roe v. Wade, March for Life expects 'historic' 2022 rally

By Cady Stanton, John Fritze and Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zBan_0drpk1Pu00

WASHINGTON — Anti-abortion activists gathered at the nation's capital Friday for the 49th March for Life, held annually on the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, kicked off the rally at noon on the National Mall by presenting this year's theme: "Equality Begins in the Womb."

"The truth is that we are all equal in dignity regardless of skin color, disability status, socioeconomic background or stage of life, including the earliest stages in life," she told the crowd. "Every life has inherent human dignity, and every life matters."

The rally included a slate of speakers such as actor Kirk Cameron, best known for his role on the 1980s sitcom "Growing Pains," and Republican Reps. Julia Letlow of Louisiana and Chris Smith of New Jersey, followed by a 1 p.m. march on Constitution Avenue to the U.S. Supreme Court building led by Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington.

“The annual March for Life is a powerful witness to essential truths that unite us: all of life is sacred and, thus, the life of the unborn child must be protected from the horror of abortion and life at every stage must be revered, cherished and treasured," Burbidge said in a news release.

This year's march could be the last one under Roe with Supreme Court justices considering a Mississippi case centered on overturning the landmark 1973 ruling, which effectively legalized abortion nationally.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule later this year on whether the state's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional. As part of that case, Mississippi officials have asked the 6-3 conservative court to abolish Roe v. Wade.

REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS: If Roe v. Wade is overruled, here's how access to abortion could be affected in your state

In her opening speech, Mancini told the crowd that "Roe is not settled law" and called 2022 "a historic year for life" as demonstrators booed at the mention of the historic court decision.

Demonstrators held signs heart-shaped signs with the words "Love them both" and an image of a pregnant woman. Others waved signs declaring "Remember the Unborn" above their heads.

"We are hoping and praying that this year, 2022, will bring a historic change for life," Mancini said.

"If Roe falls, the battle lines will change, but make no mistake," she added. "The fight for life will need to continue in the states and here in D.C."

Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La. echoed this sentiment in her own speech as she told demonstrators their efforts won't stop if Roe v. Wade is abolished.

"As we stand one step closer to saving the unborn, I encourage you to keep marching, keep advocating, keep praying, keep fighting because ultimately we will prevail," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19AQOw_0drpk1Pu00
Pro-life activists visit the Lincoln Memorial before the 49th annual March for Life, on January 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP via Getty Images

Under Roe and a subsequent 1992 decision, states may not bar abortion prior to viability, the point when a fetus can survive outside the womb, or roughly 24 weeks. If the high court upholds Mississippi’s 15-week ban that, on its own, would amount to a partial overturning of Roe. During the Dec. 1 arguments, a majority of the justices signaled they are prepared to go at least that far .

The court could go further still and rule that Roe was wrongly decided and that there is no constitutional right to the procedure at any point. That would shift one of the nation’s most divisive cultural issues to the states, creating a patchwork of different laws across the country.

Nine states, including Alabama, Arizona, Wisconsin and West Virginia, adopted abortion bans before the Supreme Court decided Roe, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. An additional eight states, including Idaho, Kentucky and Tennessee, approved "trigger bans" to prohibit the procedure if the court overturns Roe.

At least 14 states, including California, New York and Illinois, approved laws protecting the right to abortion that would likely remain in effect no matter how the court rules in the Mississippi case.

The Mississippi case is shaping the work of this year's event, according to Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life Education and Defense Fund.

“We expect this year’s March for Life to be historic with even higher levels of enthusiasm from participants," Mancini said in a news release. "We are hopeful that, with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization before the Supreme Court, 2022 will bring us much closer to building the culture of life we have all marched for since Roe v. Wade was tragically imposed on our nation nearly 50 years ago.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increased security measures across the city following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, led organizers to move online in 2021. Historically, the event has drawn anywhere between tens of thousands to up to 400,000 attendees, according to organizers.

It was expected this year's rally would bring 50,000 marchers to Washington, according to the permit application. But actual attendance may be lower, as some activists may be deterred by the city's COVID-19 restrictions instituted amid the spread of the omicron variant.

Mayor Muriel Bowser recently issued a vaccine mandate for certain indoor establishments that went into effect Jan. 15, requiring proof of vaccination for entry into restaurants, bars, gyms and conference centers. Those with a medical or religious exemption must provide proof of a negative PCR test or antigen test within the last 24 hours. The city also has an indoor mask mandate in public spaces.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: With Supreme Court considering future of Roe v. Wade, March for Life expects 'historic' 2022 rally

Comments / 568

MS nead BAMBAM
1d ago

Some women find it easy to reject their own unborn .Since its contained within their own bodies. Pity they weren't able to reject the un-protected deed that brought the unborn into existence in the first place. Were they selfish in the Act or The React. Really they were selfish in both the deed an the result.

Reply(67)
53
RsRTraitors
1d ago

I marched in 1973 for Roe vs Wade marched in Oct 2021 with my 29 yr old daughter to o protect my right and any woman's right to privacy and making decisions when it comes to her body and any medical procedure.

Reply(46)
31
randy duval
1d ago

The reason this is coming back up in the supreme court. It’s because factors that allowed this to pass in the first place have changed science has learned more has discovered more and have new answers that may way on a new decision .let it be heard and go from there . Some people who are whining and crying about this don’t even know what’s going on honestly

Reply(11)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

US Supreme Court deals another blow to abortion providers

The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court dealt another blow on Thursday to opponents of a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The court, in a 6-3 decision, rejected a request by abortion providers to have the case sent to a district judge who had previously moved to block the Texas law. Instead, the case will remain with the conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The majority did not provide any comment on their decision but the three liberal justices on the nation's highest court penned a scathing dissent.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Poll finds most Americans oppose overturning Roe v Wade as Supreme Court to rule in critical abortion case

A majority of Americans do not want the US Supreme Court to overturn the precedent established in a landmark case protecting the right to abortion care without excessive government intervention, according to a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS.The results, which mirror similar surveys, come as the nation approaches the 49th anniversary of the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade, and the Supreme Court’s looming decision in a Mississippi case that could undermine decades of precedent.Sixty-nine per cent of Americans would oppose a decision that completely overturns Roe, with just 30 per cent in support.If the nation’s high court did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Daily Mail

Thousands of anti-abortion activists rally in Washington DC for annual March for Life: Protesters optimistic that SCOTUS could overturn Roe v Wade

Thousands of anti-abortion activists braved below freezing weather to parade through Washington DC on Friday for the 49th annual March for Life, with hopes higher than ever that abortion could soon be outlawed in parts of the country. With support from Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Mark Meadows, Trump's former...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

March for Life anti-abortion activists ready for the ‘tipping point’ of a Supreme Court ruling gutting Roe

Attendees of Friday’s March for Life, an annual anti-abortion march in Washington that marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling, were optimistic that this year’s march would be the last with Roe on the books. They were marching toward a Supreme Court that has before it a case where the conservative majority is expected to scale back — and perhaps fully reverse — the 1973 precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

The future of Roe v. Wade on 49th anniversary of landmark ruling

The whole country is waiting for the Supreme Court to decide on one of the most serious challenges to abortion protections that the institution heard since the Roe v. Wade decision 49 years ago. With more than 90 abortion restrictions passed into law recently, reproductive rights groups are focused on easing the burden on patients by providing transportation, food, lodging and cash assistance. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Weekend TODAY. Jan. 22, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Commonwealth Journal

The time is now to overturn Roe v. Wade

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide with its ruling in Roe v. Wade. As we look back 49 years later, we mourn the more than 62 million babies in America whose lives since then have been extinguished while they were yet in their mothers' wombs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Kirk Cameron
POPSUGAR

This Roe V. Wade Anniversary, We Must Consider Race

On Sept. 1, 2021, the state of Texas passed a new abortion ban, threatening the foundation of the landmark Supreme Court decision for 1973's Roe v Wade. The Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) drastically limits the ability of organizations like Planned Parenthood to provide abortion care in Texas beyond six weeks of pregnancy, and sometimes even earlier — since the state's law is dependent upon the detection of what legislators call a "fetal heartbeat."
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Abilene Reporter-News

Is this the end of the Roe v. Wade era?

After a COVID-19 driven timeout last year, March for Life returns this year to Washington, D.C., for the 49th year, noting the anniversary of and support to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision of Jan. 22, 1973. This began the era of legal abortion in the USA. A high turnout...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March For Life#Abortion Rights#Protest#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#Catholic#The Supreme Court
CBS DFW

Supreme Court Refuses To Speed Up Challenge Against Texas Abortion Ban

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — In the latest setback for abortion rights in Texas, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to speed up the ongoing court case over the state’s ban on most abortions. Over dissents from the three liberal justices, the court declined to order a federal appeals court to return the case to a federal judge who had temporarily blocked the law’s enforcement. The court offered no explanation for its action. The Texas ban is thus likely to remain in effect for the foreseeable future, following a decision by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to send the...
TEXAS STATE
People

Saturday Might Be the Last Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Saturday will be the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state. It may be the last anniversary of the law, which is at risk of being overturned later this year. It comes at...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

361K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy