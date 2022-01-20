ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

East St. Louis called home by 144 registered sex offenders by Jan. 20

By Metro East Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently 144 registered sex offenders living in East St. Louis as of Jan. 20, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. East St. Louis is home to 110 sexual predators and three children murderers. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on the registry for the rest...

