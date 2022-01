The public are not allowed to take the law into their own hands, a jury trying a man accused of suffocating a suspected burglar has been told.Full-time carer Nathan Smith, 38, is accused of killing 43-year-old Craig Wiltshire, who suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest when the defendant tackled him in the street and pinned him down.Smith restrained Mr Wiltshire for 12 minutes in a Bristol suburb before police arrived in the early hours of November 20 2019, and for nine of those minutes he had his knee on his back.The victim died in hospital from catastrophic brain damage two weeks later.In...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO