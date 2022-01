“Olly Olly,” Penny and Sparrow (I Love You / Thirty Tigers)In the first few unassuming bars of Penny and Sparrow’s new album, “Olly Olly,” it is not immediately apparent that this collection of songs signifies a shift for duo Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke. “Adeline” is a stripped-back love song that is both existential and hopeful. Reach the 2:40 mark, though, and subtle distortions that echo the style of Bon Iver tease what the next 11 tracks will show — that Penny and Sparrow are ready to push beyond the Americana bounds that they are known for.“Olly Olly” leans into...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO