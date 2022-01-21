Hot Hoopers: Top performances for the week in boys/girls basketball

The top boys and girls basketball performances for the week from Battle Creek-area schools:

Ke'Marion Tucker

Battle Creek Central

BCC has been on a roll recently, winning four of its past five games as junior Ke'Marion Tucker continues to become one of the top players in the area, with 20 points in a win over Loy Norrix last Friday and nine points in a one-sided victory over Portage Northern.

Ben Shafer

Harper Creek

Senior Ben Shafer helped Harper Creek climb into a tie for first place in the Interstate 8 Conference as the Beavers knocked off undefeated city rival Pennfield last Friday. Shafer had a team-high 14 points and 10 rebounds in the 59-41 win.

A'Mya Hodges

Battle Creek Central

Freshman A'Mya Hodges continues to impress in her first year on varsity as she helped the Bearcats end a four-game losing streak with 18 points, scoring half of her team's points in a 36-33 win over Loy Norrix. She backed that up with 19 points in a win over Portage Northern.

Marissa Smith

Harper Creek

Harper Creek girls won back-to-back games for the first time all season as Marissa Smith had 11 points in a win over Lumen Christi. She added 15 points in a victory over city rival Pennfield last Friday.