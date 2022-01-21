ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Uwharrie Charter wrestling completes undefeated season for 6th league championship

By Monica Holland, The Courier-Tribune
 1 day ago
Uwharrie Charter defeated Southwestern Randolph 63-18 on Wednesday to seal a sixth straight league championship with a 6-0 run through the Piedmont Athletic Conference.

The Eagles are 31-0 overall this season and they boast an eye-popping 41-0 record in conference matches over the past six seasons.

"It shows how dedicated they are," coach Chris Waddell said of his squad. "They put in a lot of work, wrestle 11 months out of the year. Some of them go to other places and practice after we practice, and we compete all over the Southeast."

That drive and determination has paid off despite fielding a young team with just three seniors.

The North Carolina High School Sports Athletic Association will release dual-team brackets Thursday, and UCA will be wrestling in the 1A East as the PAC's automatic berth, with first and second rounds starting Saturday, Jan. 29. Rosewood High is the 1A East regional host site for the Feb. 2 regional semifinals and finals.

The state championships will be held Feb. 5 at sites to be determined.

The Carolina women's showcase is scheduled for Jan. 22, and UCA has several girls who compete, including Jazmin Palma (who won the Holy Angels Invitational in Charlotte) and Kayla Spencer.

Uwhwarrie's closest match of the season came with a 39-36 win over Trinity on Dec. 10. Jair Ulloa, Carson Robinson, Grayson Roberts, Doug Bowles, Jaden Mario, Jake Morin and Aldo Hernandez won their matches to secure the Eagles' victory.

Jake McArthur has 32 pins in a 37-9 record in the 126-pound weight class for UCA. Byan Lackey is 41-15 with 29 pins at 138. Robinson is 30-15 with 24 pins at 152. And Morin is 16-5 with all 16 of his wins coming by pin at 261.

Girls' basketball standings

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Through Thursday's games

;Team;Conf.;All

1.;Randleman;6-0;14-0

2.;SW Randolph;4-1;12-2

3.;Wheatmore;3-1;9-4

4.;Uwharrie Charter;2-3;10-5

5.;Providence Grove;2-4;7-8

6.;Eastern Randolph;2-4;7-8

7.;Trinity;0-6;3-13

Mid-Piedmont 3A

Through Thursday's games

;Team;Conf.;All

1.;Oak Grove;3-0;13-3

2.;Ledford;1-1;7-6

3.;Central Davidson;0-1;9-6

4.;North Davidson;0-1;10-2

5.;Asheboro;0-1;2-12

6.;Montgomery Central;0-0;3-5

Boys' basketball standings

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Through Thursday's games

;Team;Conf.;All

1.;Providence Grove;6-0;12-5

2.;Uwharrie Charter;4-1;11-3

3.;Trinity;3-2;12-3

4.;Wheatmore;2-2;7-6

5.;SW Randolph;1-4;6-8

6.;Randleman;1-4;3-10

7.;Eastern Randolph;1-5;7-8

Mid-Piedmont 3A

Through Thursday's games

;Team;Conf.;All

1.;Asheboro;2-0;11-4

2.;Ledford;2-0;8-2

3.;North Davidson;1-0;3-10

4.;Central Davidson;1-2;9-6

5.;Montgomery Central;0-2;2-10

6.;Oak Grove;0-2;4-10

