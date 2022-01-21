ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Ask Angelia: Is Greer ready for a population of more than 100K residents?

By Angelia L. Davis, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 1 day ago

Question: Has Greer positioned itself to have a population of over 100,000? The plan in 1992 was to make Greer large enough to sustain itself for 50 years.

Answer: 1992 was the year that BMW executives announced plans to build its first full production facility outside of Germany and in Greer.

At that time, Greer's population was just more than 10,000 and the BMW facility site off State 101 was acres of peach orchards.

The BMW plant arrived in 1994, fueling both residential and business growth.

Greer's population has grown by 40% over each of the past two decades and the U.S. Census Bureau projects the city's population to reach 49,000 by 2030, Greer Mayor Rick Danner said in an email.

"We already have the capacity to serve that many residents and visitors on a daily basis," he said.

Ask Angelia: How are COVID-19 home tests reported to CDC?

Danner said the city of Greer has positioned itself well to accommodate growth. "This is done through careful planning that takes into account both short-term and long-term population growth, commercial and industrial growth, and residential developments," he said.

"The key for our leaders has been to ensure ongoing careful planning and strategies that keep the city positioned to accommodate growth, while preserving those things that make Greer unique and contribute to an outstanding quality of life," Danner said.

I asked Danner if a goal for the city is to reach the 100,000 population mark or if it's something he thinks will ultimately happen, just given the desire people and businesses have to be there.

His answer was, "No, I can't say that it is a goal."

"Our growth over the past 20 years has been organic and manageable, which suits us as a community," Danner said. "Like many other cities our daytime population swells to two times (or more) our number of municipal residents so we are already prepared to deal with a larger population whenever that occurs.

"Regardless of our population, we want to be known for our small town quality of life and charm," he said.

Do you have a question you want answered? Send it to me at davisal@gannett.com or via mail to Angelia Davis, 32 E. Broad St., Greenville, SC 29601.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Ask Angelia: Is Greer ready for a population of more than 100K residents?

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

NATO members scramble to support Ukraine amid Russian threat

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
MILITARY
newsnationnow.com

Judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees who failed to comply. It was the latest setback to White House efforts to require various...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greer, SC
Government
City
Greer, SC
CNN

Louie Anderson, comic and 'Baskets' star, dead at 68

(CNN) — Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner whose career spanned from stand-up and game show host to starring roles in TV and film, died Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to CNN. He was 68. On Thursday his friend, fellow comedian...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Booster shots effective against severe illness from omicron

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show

Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Growth#U S Census Bureau#Cdc#State#The U S Census Bureau
Greenville News

Greenville News

1K+
Followers
516
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy