Will & Terrie Easley left Taylors for a house on sunny side of the street in Greenville

By Kim Hassold
Will and Terrie Easley moved into their home on Crescent Avenue in the fall of 2002 with their sons, Liam and Pearce, who were 3 years and 1 year old at the time. Both the boys have graduated to their own spaces now, but that’s not the only big change around here.

“We moved from a beautiful home on the golf course in Taylors to this fixer upper downtown,” says Terrie. “I remember my grandmother asked if one of us had lost our jobs when she came to visit for the first time. I assured her that wasn’t the case, and that we actually paid more for this. She just shook her head.”

Terrie says it was really the sidewalks that sold it.

“My husband found it and said this is it — and an offer was made that day. Cart before the horse, but would never trade that day for anything.”

First up were the cosmetic tricks, removal of wall paper, total repaint, bathroom fixture and lighting upgrades and a few larger investments, including a not fun new HVAC, and a totally new deck because the 2nd story door opened to nowhere.

“It really freaked my mom out that there was nothing there and she paid for a deck to be added ASAP! Gardening is my true love and we put a garden shed in the back and installed scalloped fencing painted in Charleston Green in the backyard for our 3 dogs at the time.”

Landscaping the private oasis that is the backyard has been a 20-year work in progress. When the family moved in there was one daffodil blooming and the back yard was covered in nothing but ivy, and sadly four 100 year old water oaks had to be removed through the years.

“That daffodil blooms in the same place every spring and it makes me smile,” Terrie said. “Landscaping soil was brought in, the brick patio installed and new concrete driveway, gutters, all the non-sexy stuff. And then I went to town on plants learning through the years what will live in the August heat and what will NOT! Most things in the backyard were transplanted from family and friends’ yards — I get this love of gardening from both my mom and mother-in-law who are total green thumbs!”

The end result is a warm and welcoming home filled with perfect spaces and lots of memories as well as what Terrie says is the best part of living here: “The very, very best part of this home are the neighbors — wonderful, kind and giving people (and fun!).”

And of course, if all else fails, they still have those sidewalks.

