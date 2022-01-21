ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: January 21, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark,...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, 575 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville. Come meet Paula Dee at her Nashville restaurant. 250 wristbands will be distributed to those who make any purchase in the Paula Deen Retail store beginning at 9:00 AM the day of the signing. One wristband per person. 2. Celebrate...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

WCPAC to Host Chattanooga Ballet

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to welcome Chattanooga Ballet to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3 p.m. In a performance titled ART / motion, Chattanooga Ballet will present...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Dunkin’ to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Franklin Location on January 21

Dunkin’ announced it will host a grand opening celebration at its newest Next Generation restaurant in Franklin located at 500 Cool Springs Blvd. on Friday, January 21st. The store will give away Free Coffee for a Year to the first 100 guest in line (in store only) starting at 8:00 AM. The new location will also hand out Dunkin’ branded swag and offer guests a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 21st.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Titans vs. Bengals Watch Parties Near You

Saturday, January 22nd at 3:30 PM the Titans face the Bengals for their first playoff game of the year. There are plenty of restaurants and bars in your area to catch the game with fellow Titans fans. If you weren’t able to buy tickets you can find the nearest spot to grab some drinks and food while you cheer on your favorite team.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Williamson Source

Close To Home Friday Afternoon/Evening Forecast 01/21/2022

Jamestown – 10 Make sure to bundle up and grab that warm coffee!. Up to the minute, updates and weather watches and warnings powered by ReadyWarn can also be found on our local Source Facebook page and Twitter. Or have our daily e-mail with weather and more delivered to your e-mail box each morning and afternoon by signing up on your county homepage.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Burger Dandy Sets Open Date in Franklin

Burger Dandy is opening in downtown Franklin this week, opening at the corner of 1st and Main Street, on the side of Americana Taphouse. Burger Dandy is an A. Marshall Hospitality concept. It began as a virtual restaurant in February 2021 based out of the company’s Americana Taphouse on Main Street and is now transitioning to a dine-in establishment.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Morning Source – Eat Well Nashville

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Matthew Ford with Eat Well Nashville. Eat Well Nashville makes meal prep easy by offering meal options for all three meals a day. The great thing is there is no contract; you can order as few or as many as you need each week. Each week, they will deliver your meals to your home. And if you are looking for a healthy option for catering, Eat Well Nashville can assist with your next event.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Loveless Cafe
Williamson Source

4 Places to Keep Your Kids Active This Winter

Winter’s cooler weather is welcome to some after the hot summer. But when it gets cold out, it can be difficult to find activities to occupy your kid’s time, keep them active and give you time to enjoy some shopping! It’s also tough to find a constructive outlet for kids on your night out.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: January 19, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 19, 2022. Burger Dandy is opening in downtown Franklin this week, opening at the corner of 1st and Main Street, on the side of Americana Taphouse. Read More. 2New Bakery is Headed to Nolensville. House of Bread announced they will...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Vera Bradley at CoolSprings Galleria Closes

Vera Bradley at the CoolSprings Galleria closed on Saturday, January 15th. A sign was placed outside the store sharing the news of the closure. Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, carries women’s handbags, luggage, and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. It was founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its paisley designs with bright colors.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy