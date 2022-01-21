Milestone Partners Sells Heights Finance

BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) will issue its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, February 3, 2022. AMETEK stated it will webcast its fourth quarter 2021 investor conference call on Thursday, February 3, 2022, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events & Presentations link in the “Investors” section of www.ametek.com. A replay of the call will also be archived on the website and will be available until the next quarterly earnings call.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO