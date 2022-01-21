ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Milestone Partners Sells Heights Finance

 1 day ago
RADNOR, PA — Milestone Partners announced the recent sale of Heights Finance to CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO), on December 27, 2021, for total equity consideration of $360 million. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Heights provides installment loans and related insurance products...

