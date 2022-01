As we now know which teams have reached the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup, we should have some idea of which sides will go further and which will struggle. The problem is that the old adage that the table does not lie cannot be used when you look at the final pool placings – they are all over the place. With all December postponements being declared 0-0 draws and several fourth round games being cancelled and 28-0 results declared, there are several teams that have hardly played and their table positions are no reflection on their ability or performances.

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO