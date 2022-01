Dunkin’ announced it will host a grand opening celebration at its newest Next Generation restaurant in Franklin located at 500 Cool Springs Blvd. on Friday, January 21st. The store will give away Free Coffee for a Year to the first 100 guest in line (in store only) starting at 8:00 AM. The new location will also hand out Dunkin’ branded swag and offer guests a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 21st.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO