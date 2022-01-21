Kroger Offers $1 Grocery Delivery (For a Limited Time)

Welcome to year two of the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s guide to Manchester-area grocery store prices. Like last year, we’re tracking the prices and availability of grocery items requested by our readers week by week at Manchester’s three supermarkets. This week, we are also checking the prices for staple items and will provide trends for those items throughout the year. We also welcome contributions from our readers – see a good price or a unique item in the Manchester area? E-mail it to us at andy@manchesterinklink.com and we will include it!

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 12 DAYS AGO