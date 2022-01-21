Kroger Offers $1 Grocery Delivery (For a Limited Time)

That’s one revelation coming from a survey of 10,287 workers who described working conditions at Kroger stores in 20 counties across Washington state, Wyoming, Colorado and much of Southern California. The Economic Roundtable, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization, conducted the research. The survey was a critical foundation of a report that documents employment and corporate investment practices. Titled Hungry at the Table and released January 11, the report also examines Kroger’s labor practices, economic workings and community impact. The work was commissioned by the United Food and Commercial Workers union. (Disclosure: UFCW is a financial supporter of Capital & Main.)
Comments / 0