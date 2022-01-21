ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine 'mitigation banks' aren't answer for protecting fragile seagrass beds | Our View

By Editorial Board
 1 day ago
Have you ever ordered low-fat ice cream and then immediately asked yourself: "Oh, who am I kidding?"

After all, it's still ice cream. Even if it is somewhat lower in fat than the standard stuff, it isn't health food. Maybe you'll feel a smidge less guilty, but you're not really making a significant improvement in your diet.

That's a good way to look at Florida House Bill 349, which would allow coastal developers whose projects would have "unavoidable impacts" on the ecosystem — such as seagrass destruction — to buy credits and fund seagrass restoration elsewhere.

The bill has already started moving in the Legislature, winning the endorsement of the Environment, Agriculture and Flooding Subcommittee.

This isn't a new concept. Wetland mitigation banking has been around for decades. It allows developers to destroy natural wetlands, provided they buy mitigation bank credits to develop comparable amounts of wetlands elsewhere.

Opinion:We can't afford to sacrifice seagrass for development

Legislative session:Here are 8 environmental bills we're watching

A lingering problem:Seagrass still suffers from 2016 Lake O discharges

Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, is one of the bill's co-sponsors, along with Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island.

Overdorf is an environmental consultant by trade, so we're assuming he comes by his interest in protecting fragile marine life honestly. However well intentioned this bill may be, though, it is fraught with potential problems.

For starters, replacing seagrass beds is a trickier proposition than staking a few tomato plants in the backyard. Research suggests attempts to cultivate seagrasses are successful slightly more than one-third of the time.

Is replacing a thriving natural seagrass bed with a human-planted one that probably won't survive an equitable swap? No way.

Even if new beds can be successfully created, it's hard to imagine how manatees and other marine life that rely on seagrass would be able to make the switch. If their natural habitat is destroyed, how would they know if a comparable habitat has been created in some other place?

State wildlife officials recently began a program to feed manatees impacted by the loss of seagrass. However, the program hasn't been too successful to date because the food hasn't been placed where manatees are located.

That experiment demonstrates how difficult it is to compensate for upsetting the natural balance.

Overdorf has said his bill isn't the be-all and end-all in terms of protecting seagrass. In a guest column he wrote for TCPalm, he acknowledged seagrass is imperiled by pollutants seeping into the Indian River Lagoon and other coastal waters.

"Will this bill be able to magically restore seagrass lost in Tampa Bay or the Indian River Lagoon?" he wrote. "The answer is a resounding 'no.' In order to do that, we MUST attack detrimental water quality conditions."

He's right. As we've written previously, state lawmakers should take action during this legislative session to reduce the pollution that kills seagrass.

Read Rep. Toby Overdorf's column:Seagrass restoration via mitigation bank another tool to improve water quality | Opinion

Opinion: With manatees in crisis, don't let developers kill seagrass here; plant it there

One way to make a substantive difference there would be to start enforcing regulations on pollutants dumped into Lake Okeechobee, whose waters are discharged along the state's east and west coasts.

Trying to create new seagrass beds without bringing pollution under control is a bit like building a cabin in the woods while a forest fire is raging.

Perhaps worst of all, this bill might give Floridians a false sense of security that when coastal development damages environmentally sensitive areas, it's easy to repair the damage by creating comparable natural areas elsewhere. This isn't a zero-sum game.

So, by all means, let's encourage our legislators to take steps to protect seagrass, which plays an important role in Florida's ecology. But let's not encourage quick fixes that really don't fix anything.

A much better strategy would be to sharply limit coastal development that damages sensitive areas in the first place.

Editorials published by TCPalm/Treasure Coast Newspapers are decided collectively by its editorial board. To respond to this editorial with a letter to the editor, email up to 300 words to TCNLetters@TCPalm.com.

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Seagrass restoration via mitigation bank another tool to improve water quality | Opinion

After entering public service in 2018, I became the only member of the Florida House with a master's degree in biology and extensive knowledge of restoration ecology. As a resident of the Treasure Coast, I have seen the degradation of the marine resources firsthand, and as a legislator, I am working to expand environmental restoration tools. Recently, along with Rep. Tyler Sirois, we filed CS/HB 349, Water Resource Management. If approved, the bill allows public and private...
FLORIDA STATE
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

With manatees in crisis, don't let developers kill seagrass here; plant it there | Opinion

Many newsworthy events happened in 2021, but Florida's record number of 1,101 manatee deaths might top the "worst" list. Now, a fast-moving bill in Tallahassee may further endanger them. Manatees are emblematic of Florida’s springs and coastal areas. They feed on underwater grass and a 1,000-pound adult can eat 100 pounds of vegetation...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Today

We can't afford to sacrifice seagrass for development | Opinion

Seagrass is one of the most valuable ecosystems on the planet. Often referred to as the “lungs of the sea” for its unique ability to clean surrounding water and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, seagrass communities have been compared to the marine equivalent of tropical rainforests. An acre of seagrass supports up to 40,000 individual species of fish, over 50 million small invertebrates and has an economic value of over $20,255 per year. The biological, ecological and financial value of seagrass is without question.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
