Guest opinion: Single member districts would be a 'positive change' for Lee County

By Charlie Green
The News-Press
 1 day ago
At the end of last year, Lee County Commissioners approved slightly revised commission district boundaries with little fanfare. A group of us argued for altered boundaries that would, in our opinion, combine like geographies and give residents of District 4 which includes Dunbar, better representation. Our view did not sway the BOCC’s decision.

The more I have thought about it, the more I realized that even had we been effective, the difference would have been slight. What would truly make a difference for all the voters of Lee County is a change to true single member districts.

Lee County’s Charter calls for five districts, but all the commissioners are elected by the entire county. The only requirement is that the Commissioner live in their district. Most Commissioners represent their district well, but if they don’t there is no real recourse for district residents.

Currently to get elected the commissioners must raise a lot of money so that they can communicate their message to the entire county.

What if we had true single member districts? Each commission candidate would only have to convince the voters in his or her district that s/he was the best candidate. How would they do that? By showing the voters that they have a deep understanding of the issues of the district as well as the County. Running a campaign would cost much less because they only have to communicate with 1/5 of the County, and presumably more people would be willing to throw their hat in the ring.

Single member districts would help reduce the need to fundraise, make commissioners more responsive to their district, and help keep the voter in the process.

This year County Commissioners will appoint 15 members of a Charter Review Commission which will review our Home Rule Charter and propose any amendments or revisions. The Review Commission will hold at least three public hearings. If you believe that single member districts could be a positive change for Lee County, talk with your commissioners, consider asking to be appointed to the Commission, or attend the public workshops and voice your opinion.

Without a direct voter petition, this will be the last opportunity to address the issue for another eight years, when the Charter Review Commission will next meet. We all can participate in a positive way to make our community better. Get engaged!

Fort Myers resident Charlie Green grew up in Fort Myers and has been a Lee County resident his entire life except for two years when he live in Atlanta. Green's family goes back in SW Florida to the mid 1800s. He retired from the Lee County Clerk’s Office after more than 28 years as Clerk.

