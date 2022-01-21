Tennessee Titans-Cincinnati Bengals NFL Playoffs weather forecast: Cold and calm on Saturday afternoon

Bundle up if you're headed out to Nissan Stadium on Saturday for the Tennessee Titans' AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The National Weather Service's forecast for Saturday afternoon calls for a calm and sunny day in Nashville, with temperatures hovering around 38 degrees at the 3:30 p.m. CT kickoff. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the game.

By game's end, the temperature is forecasted at 32 degrees, with the sun beginning to set as fans leave the stadium. The NWS forecasts the wind chill at 27 degrees by 7 p.m. Saturday, though the wind will be around 5 miles per hour throughout the day.

The NWS forecast has a 0% chance of precipitation for Nashville throughout Saturday, which Titans fans will take after rain during the Texans game on Nov. 21 and the Dolphins game on Dec. 26.

Tennessee and Cincinnati are scheduled for a Saturday afternoon kickoff, with the Titans hosting a home playoff game in front of a full capacity of fans at Nissan Stadium for the first time since Jan. 10, 2009. If Tennessee wins, it will host an AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history.