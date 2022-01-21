State lawmaker announces run for Congress in district that includes part of OKC

Republican state Rep. Sean Roberts said Wednesday that he plans to challenge long-time U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas in the GOP primary for the congressional seat that covers a huge swath of the state, including parts of Oklahoma City.

Roberts, 48, of Hominy in Osage County, issued a terse statement announcing his candidacy, which comes as he begins his last year as a member of the state House of Representatives. Roberts is in his 12th year and can't run for reelection because of term limits. He ran unopposed in 2020.

He said Wednesday he has been a champion in the Legislature for "the Constitutional Rights of Oklahomans, individual liberty, and personal prosperity."

Lucas, 62, of Cheyenne, in Roger Mills County, has been in the U.S. House since 1994.

The 3rd Congressional District includes all or part of 32 counties, most of them rural and most of them in north and western Oklahoma. The district, which currently includes part of Oklahoma City in Canadian County, was redrawn by the Legislature and will cover parts of Oklahoma City near downtown, along with the airport and the stockyards.