ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kemp column: Around the Horn with all sorts of stuff

By Burton Kemp
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rj6J_0drpesAs00

Let’s do one of those columns about everything and nothing at the same time.

I must say that Go Dawgs is worth yelling. I have pulled for the Dawgs as long as I can remember. Last week I was asked by our Farm Bureau rep Chris Martin “Can’t you say something good about them this week,” he asked. Of course said I.

Two weeks ago my negativity was just being realistic and not getting my hopes up. I pull for them always but not to the extent of not wanting to speak of misfortune. Remember I did put two daughters through school there and last Monday did bring a tear to my eye. I was watching on January 1, 1981, when the Red and Black won their national title and cheering loudly then but there has been a lot of water under the dam since then.

Speaking of Stetson Bennett IV; you know the quarterback with yet another year of eligibility at UGA? I have written about this before, but was reminded by Emory Brinson via an article from the Charlotte Observer entitled “Long before Stetson Bennett IV was at Georgia, his grandfather was a QB for Gamecocks.” The article was updated on January 11.

That USC Gamecock quarterback, and grandfather of IV, was Richard “Buddy” Bennett. Why does that matter? Buddy Bennett was the Head Coach of none other than the Screven County Gamecocks in 1965. He went 4-6, 3-4 in Region 2A. He came to SCHS from the staff of the USC-East Gamecocks and left for the coaching staff at East Tennessee State.

Unfortunately I cannot rejoice for my Raiders. In a 26-19 loss to Cincinnati Saturday the Silver and Black clad in White entered the red zone of the Bengals six times. In a performance worthy of Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons, those six trips netted one touchdown, four field goals, and an end-of-the-game interception. But maybe they are back. Maybe Darth Raiders motto of “Just Win Baby” is relevant again. We’ll see next year.

The GHSFD put out its All State team last week. There was an offensive lineman and a defensive back from Metter and a defensive lineman from MCA. That was it from Region 3A. Not much. Of course you cannot prove it by me that Region 3A had even an All-Region team. There was a rumor that we had some who made All-Region (Michael Boyd, Vasquez Lonon, and Jonathan Peedin) but as a historian, I cannot prove it. I have not been given anything.

One particular Class A All-Stater was the Offensive Player of the Year- Omari Arnold of Brooks County. He is a Georgia Southern commit. If you watched his performance in the Class A state championship game, he surely looks exciting. The Eagles had no speed this year and he certainly looks to instantly upgrade that shortage.

I seem to have reached enough verbiage to make a column. I truly want to mention wrestling and basketball — read the regular stories, I reckon. I will say that a week ago I said maybe the Lady Gamecocks were not quite ready for their lofty rankings. On January 10 they were ranked number three in Class in both the AJC and the Maxpreps rankings. They were number one in the Sandy’s Spiel top ten. A loss to region foe Bryan County (ranked seventh and fifth in the various polls) on January 11 jolted that possibly alternative reality. Hey, they are still atop the region standings and I can still hopefully predict a region championship.

So with a grandfather named Richard, how did Stetson the IV get that designation? Well, from the Observer article, Stetson Jr. had no sons so brother Richard (Buddy) named one of his sons III.

I must add this note. This is my last column and my last articles for the Sylvania Telephone, my journalistic (I hope the word applies) home since an article from September 11, 1975. “Gamecocks lost opener to Jenkins County12-7” was its headline. I did a lot of soul searching to make this decision but it is made.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Ex-Alabama QB calls out ungrateful Georgia fans

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy had a message on Twitter Wednesday for the ungrateful Georgia fans who are critical of Stetson Bennett. Two Georgia players have entered the transfer portal, we learned on Wednesday. The players are quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton. The reason Daniels is leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Kemp
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Chris Martin
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts Expected To Be Philadelphia Eagles’ Starting QB In 2022: ‘He Knows He’s Our Quarterback’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jalen Hurts has shown the Eagles enough to come back as their starter in 2022, at least that is what general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. Time will tell if Hurts comes back as the team’s clear-cut No. 1 QB, or if Roseman brings in another quarterback to compete with the third-year signal-caller or even acquires an established star, but as it stands three days after the Birds’ season ended in Tampa, the 23-year-old is in the team’s plans for 2022. “Jalen knows where he stands with us,” Sirianni said. “He knows he’s our...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Georgia Transfer News

A pair of marquee players entered the NCAA transfer portal this Wednesday. The college football world learned that both Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton are exploring their options. Daniels, a former five-star quarterback, was supposed to be the starting quarterback for Georgia this past season. Unfortunately,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Go Dawgs#Farm Bureau#The Red And Black#Uga#The Charlotte Observer#Usc Gamecock#Schs#The Usc East Gamecocks#The Atlanta Falcons#Darth Raiders#Ghsfd#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To What Jimmy Johnson Said Tuesday

Earlier this week, FOX Sports put out an interesting stat involving Dak Prescott and Tony Romo. With the Cowboys’ recent loss to the 49ers, Prescott now owns the same playoff record (1-3) through his first six seasons as Dallas’ starting quarterback as Romo did. Former Cowboys head coach...
NFL
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

1K+
Followers
478
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy