Oklahoma City, OK

Viewpoint: Yes, Gov. Stitt, King would be disgusted — disgusted by the misuse of his words

By George E. Young
The Oklahoman
 1 day ago
I took the words in the title of this response from a story written by Carmen Forman for her article titled: “Stitt again blasts McGirt ruling, saying Martin Luther King Jr. might be ‘disgusted’ by decision.” The article was a recap and summary of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s words at the Annual Bell Ringing Ceremony to celebrate the King national holiday. The title referred to an issue that was not in the news during the life of King. Let me quickly say that Martin Luther King Jr. was very adept at picking up on and discussing the issues of his day and some that had future indications and impacts. His grasp of the need to address the inequities of the issue of racial inequalities are still important to this day.

I think that King would be pleased by the progress that has been made in racial gains on most levels, yet I also believe he would be disappointed in the continued missed opportunities of celebrating and building on that progress. I think he would be pleased at the ascension of the first president and vice president of color. I think King would be pleased at the increase in the number of elected minorities in the U.S. Congress and in many state legislatures. I believe he would be pleased with the celebration of his life as a standard of what we ought to be working toward and working to accomplish. I think he would be able to smile.

I also believe King would be on the verge of tears as he saw the attacks on voting rights, one of the major tenets of his life. Some state legislatures are leading the way in trying to hinder the very vote that he gave his life to make possible for all people. I think he would be saddened by the inability of the U.S. Senate to overrule those states to not only extend the Voting Rights Act, but also to make sure that the constitutional right to vote would be protected. I think he would be moved to regretful remorse when shown the legislation to change the way history should be taught, to hide the deep stain of institutions such as slavery as merely a story — a story described by those who would remove the present-day results of an institution that still has impact on our society today. King would be disgusted.

He would be disgusted more with those who claim his words to hide their intents of policy perspectives that clearly reflect personal perspectives that are and were antithetical to the words and life of King. The McGirt ruling came about because the compromise for the Trail of Tears and the removal of Indigenous people from their homeland were so disgusting that the country attempted to make it right. Gov. Stitt, King would be disgusted — disgusted with the misuse, misappropriation and misapplication of his words by those who miss the point of his sacrifice and martyrdom.

Sen. George Young represents Oklahoma City's District 48 in the Oklahoma Senate and serves as pastor at Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

