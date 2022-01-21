Council approves property maintenance ordinance

CHARLEVOIX — At this week’s public meeting, Charlevoix City Council approved a property maintenance code that is designed to address declining properties before they reach the level of significant blight.

The newly adopted International Property Maintenance Code Ordinance will serve to supplement the “only tool the city as to address dilapidated structures,” according to zoning administrator Jonathan Scheel, which is the Dangerous Buildings Ordinance.

Prior to Monday, Charlevoix did not have any type of property maintenance code and the process to initiate action using the existing ordinance did nothing to prevent a building from becoming dilapidated, said Scheel.

“To initiate an action using the Dangerous Building Ordinance a structure has to be significantly degraded or damaged, usually to the point that it is economically unfeasible to repair or restore the structure,” he said. “Given the experiences with dilapidated buildings over the past few years, and the time and effort required to enforce the Dangerous Building Ordinance, a property maintenance code could offer a more efficient and less time-consuming enforcement tool while advancing the city’s goal to increase housing availability."

According to Scheel, a property maintenance code would provide the city the ability to intervene to require deteriorating structures that have defects to be corrected prior to becoming unfixable issues.

The International Property Maintenance Code is developed by the International Code Council, a nonprofit member-based association that develops a wide variety of model codes, wrote Scheel in a report to city council.

Historically, model codes were prepared by several different code bodies such as Building Officials Code Administrators International, Inc., Southern Building Code Congress International, and the International Conference of Building Officials. With different bodies developing different codes, the application of the varying standards across jurisdictions was very difficult for builders, architects, manufacturers and other users of the codes. In 1999, the code bodies began to work together to prepare a unified code under the auspices of the International Code Council, reported Scheel.

“This code council is dedicated to developing a minimum set of standards to be used in the design, building and maintenance of safe, sustainable and affordable structures. The first set of ICC codes were published in 2000 and included the International Building Codes. ICC Codes have since been adopted in all 50 states and the IPMC has been adopted by many municipalities in Michigan and throughout the country,” said Scheel.

In Michigan, the International Building Codes developed by the International Code Council were adopted by the State of Michigan and are now the State of Michigan Construction Code. Scheel said the State Construction Code references the International Property Maintenance Code and it can be enforced by municipalities that have adopted the State Construction Code.

In Charlevoix County, the choice has been made not to enforce the code, so municipalities need to adopt the code individually if they wish to enforce it. Both East Jordan and Boyne City have adopted the code.

According to Scheel, other Northern Michigan cities that have adopted the code are Petoskey, Cheboygan and Alpena. In the cities of Petoskey and Cheboygan, the code is enforced by the police departments. In the City of Alpena, they have their own building department that enforces the code. In East Jordan, the enforcement is done by the zoning administrator, said Scheel.

According to city manager Mark Heydlauff, Scheel (the zoning administrator) would be in charge of enforcement of the ordinance in Charlevoix.

“One of the primary concerns that has been expressed with proposed adoption of the IPMC has been how it will be enforced,” wrote Scheel. “This is an understandable concern and all of the Northern Michigan municipalities that have adopted the IPMC had similar concerns expressed during the adoption process. In all cases these concerns have not materialized.”

Council adopted an enforcement policy for this ordinance on Oct. 18.

Although the ordinance passed, opposition was expressed from council members Greg Bryan and Mark Knapp, both real estate professionals, who voted no when the issue was called for a vote.

“I have a problem with this,” said Bryan. “I think some people are confusing the definition of blight with aesthetics ... just because a house needs work done doesn’t mean the city should get involved.”

Bryan said he felt the current ordinance worked well and there was no need to “hurry up” the enforcement process and described the ordinance as “trying to solve problems we don’t have.”

Knapp said the code was “over restrictive and too broad," citing a rule mandating window screens be installed from April 1 – Nov. 1.

City resident and former city council member Bob Tims doubted the community’s ability to afford the requirements outlined in the extensive ordnance.

Charlevoix resident and member of the city’s affordable housing committee Mark Snyder also felt the ordinance would have a negative impact on people’s pocketbooks. Snyder questioned the scale and scope, suggesting a smaller ordinance would be more appropriate and could be drafted to specifically address Charlevoix’s issues.

To describe his perceptions that the ordinance was an overkill, Snyder said, “this is like taking a sledgehammer” to the issue.

A copy of the maintenance code and the enforcement ordinance can be found at www.charlevoixmi.gov.