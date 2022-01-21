ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Champion Osaka crashes out to big-hitting American Anisimova

By Sudipto Ganguly
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZPhb_0drpdXnW00
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her third round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. REUTERS/Morgan Sette

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - American Amanda Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world, saved two matchpoints and smashed winners at will to beat reigning champion Naomi Osaka 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5) in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday.

Anisimova produced a superb display to knock out the Japanese and disappoint those who had been salivating at the prospect of a fourth-round showdown between the four-times major winner and Australian world number one Ash Barty.

"I just want to soak in this moment," Anisimova told reporters. "I'm just extremely happy. It was an amazing match. It was very close.

"It sucks we couldn't both win today, because these matches are hard. Honestly, I think she's a very nice girl. These days are kind of tough."

Osaka, who has won all her major titles on hardcourts, had two opportunities to close out the match in the 10th game of the deciding set.

But she watched helplessly as the 20-year-old Anisimova, who has seen her ranking plummet due to injury issues, saved both and then converted her first opportunity in the deciding super tiebreak with an ace to seal the match.

The American dropped her racquet and hid her face with her palms as the crowd at the Margaret Court Arena exploded in appreciation.

Anisimova, who reached a career-high ranking of 21 in 2019, threaded 46 winners in the match, while Osaka could manage only 21.

"I was just thinking to myself that it's going to be a really good test for me today to see where I'm at. I know I'm coming off a title," said Anisimova, who won a tune-up event in Melbourne ahead of the year's first major.

"But honestly haven't had that many top wins, I feel like with Naomi that I had today. I just really wanted to see where my game is at and if I can handle it, like try to win today.

"I think this is a huge boost of confidence for me."

It was the fourth time that Osaka failed to successfully defend a Grand Slam title.

The Japanese said she was surprised by the pace behind Anisimova's shots and it left her with very little time to adjust.

"I thought her return was definitely really amazing," said the 24-year-old Osaka, who missed a chunk of the 2021 season due to mental health issues.

"I almost felt like I was fighting for my life out there in some games. I honestly also thought that I won certain games just based on sheer willpower.

"It's kind of interesting when you're playing against someone, you feel like you want to learn from them, as well. Because I also feel like I want to return the way that she returns."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Alex Richardson and Toby Davis and Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Anisimova stuns Osaka in third round to set up Barty showdown

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was dumped out of the Australian Open third round on Friday by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova to open up the draw for title favourite Ashleigh Barty. Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world, saved two match points to stun the former world number one 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5) and will now face Barty in the last 16. It was a hugely disappointing end to Osaka's reign in Melbourne, having also gone out at the same stage at the US Open in September, after which she took a break from tennis. "I'm speechless, I can't stop smiling," said the 20-year-old Anisimova.
TENNIS
The Independent

Naomi Osaka beaten but buoyant as defending champion bows out of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka will plummet down the rankings after an early end to the defence of her Australian Open title but she heads home feeling positive about her future in the sport.Osaka was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-6 (5) in the third round by a stunning performance from young American Amanda Anisimova at Melbourne Park.When the rankings are updated a week on Monday, Osaka will find herself outside the top 80, but, after only returning to the match court this month following a break to take care of her mental health, what matters most to the four-time grand slam champion is perspective.Giant...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Japanese
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: No disgrace in defeat for Naomi Osaka as Rafael Nadal delivers statement victory

For Naomi Osaka, defeat in the Australian Open third round was a sign of progress rather than crisis. Osaka returned to Melbourne as the defending champion and ignored the tumult she has endured over the past year, and if her main priority now is just to recapture a simpler joy of playing tennis, it frequently shone through in a match that delivered relentless fireworks against Amanda Anisimova. It was a breathtaking 135-minute contest that demanded the biggest spotlight in Melbourne Park, even if it had not been selected for the main stage. A battle of power and supreme ball-striking,...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Naomi Osaka: Two-time winner knocked out of Australian Open by American Amanda Anisimova

Defending champion Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the Australian Open by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova. Osaka, a two time Australian Open champion, had gone a set up in the high quality match on Friday but failed to close it out, with the 20-year-old Anisimova completing her comeback in a third set tie-break to win 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5).
TENNIS
Reuters

Master coach Cahill plots Barty demise at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - As Ash Barty was ascending the ranks of women’s tennis, renowned Australian coach Darren Cahill regularly predicted the Queenslander was a champion in the making. Leading into the 2019 Australian Open, when Barty was still to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final, Cahill described her...
TENNIS
SPORTbible

Novak Djokovic Set To Sue Australian Government For $6 Million

Novak Djokovic still has a bitter taste in his mouth and is reportedly planning on suing the Australian government on grounds of "ill treatment" following his recent deportation. The case is said to be worth upwards of $6million. The Serbian tennis player made headlines across the world after having his...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu exits Australian Open after painful second-round defeat by Danka Kovinic

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after losing to Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 in the second round at Melbourne Park. Just like her first-round match against Sloane Stephens, Raducanu started fast, rattling off three straight games before the momentum drastically turned. The Montenegrin hit back with five straight games of her own as Raducanu began to suffer from blisters to her right hand, requiring an early medical timeout. Kovinic capitalised on her momentum to close out the first set as the US Open champion was left to ponder her gameplan.To cope with the pain,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Naomi Osaka brings the heat at Australian Open to remain on Ashleigh Barty collision course

If the top half of the Australian Open draw could be accused of lacking notable drama so far, Naomi Osaka ensured she at least provided some fireworks. The big names playing on day three in Melbourne all progressed without much difficulty on Wednesday, and while the start of the second round saw few shocks, it means a meeting between defending champion Osaka and tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty remains alive. Osaka served a reminder of why that promises to be a tantalising last-16 match with a spectacular first-set performance in her win over Madison Brengle, before having to dig deep and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both beaten – day four at the Australian Open

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both exited the Australian Open on a disappointing day for British players in Melbourne.Murray was bitterly frustrated by his performance against qualifier Taro Daniel while a blister on her hand hampered Raducanu against Danka Kovinic. Heather Watson also lost but Dan Evans was given a free passage through to round three when Arthur Rinderknech withdrew.Daniil Medvedev held off Nick Kyrgios in the big match of the day while top women’s seeds Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit both went out.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayMaking second round of slams is not something I find particularly...
TENNIS
The Independent

When is Andy Murray’s next match at the Australian Open?

For the first time since 2017, Andy Murray is through to the second round of the Australian Open.Murray, who has endured several injury hit seasons, out-lasted Nikoloz Basilashvili in a five-set first-round battle to progress in Melbourne.Having reached the final of the ATP event in Sydney last week, Murray continued to show signs of somewhere approaching his best recent form in a performance of trademark fight and resistance to fell the 21st seed.Taro Daniel will be his opponent in the next round. The 28-year-old beat Tomás Barrios in straight sets in his first round encounter, and has the chance...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy