ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

South Korea's IPO boom leaves investment banks short changed

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG/SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's equity offering boom has created a money spinning opportunity for issuers and investors, but it has brought little cheer to at least one segment of the capital market: investment banks and brokerages working on those transactions. LG Energy Solution Ltd's (LGES) $10.8 billion...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bank of Korea hikes again, leaves options open – ING

Research analysts at ING bank offer their afterthoughts on the Bank of Korea’s (BOK) second consecutive rate hike at its monetary policy meeting on Friday. “If the January rate hike by the Bank of Korea (BoK) from 1.0% to 1.25% was consensus, the subsequent press briefing was anything but.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Banks#Citigroup Inc#Ipos#Reuters#Lg Energy Solution Ltd#Lges#Dealogic Data#Ecm#Nasdaq#South Korean#Morgan Stanley#Ms Rrb#Bank Of America#Bac Rrb#Goldman Sachs Group#Incand#Kb Securities#Ipo
bitcoinist.com

TooNFT To Launch on South Korea’s Biggest Webtoon’s Ecosystem Toomics

TooNFT is a blockchain-based webtoon platform that announced its launch on top of the ecosystem of South Korea’s largest Webtoon Company, Toomics. The TooNFT project has successfully raised $1.75 million in a private round to become a decentralized webtoon company. As per the official announcement, HG Ventures led the...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
101 WIXX

South Korea’s 2021 jobless rate falls to lowest since 2017

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s annual unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in 2021, the lowest since 2017, government data showed on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was 3.8%, Statistics Korea data showed, higher than 3.1% in November. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon...
WORLD
SmartAsset

This Asset Class Has the Best Performance Record During High Inflation

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the U.S. is currently in a period of fairly high inflation — the inflation rate was 7.0% in December of 2021. While much of the analysis has been on the … Continue reading → The post This Asset Class Has the Best Performance Record During High Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
blooloop.com

South Korea’s Incheon Airport plans to add global museum

Incheon International Airport Corp. has been giving more details about its plan to host a leading museum at Incheon Airport, the largest airport in South Korea. Incheon is already home a branch of the National Museum of Korea but also aims to add a world-renowned brand like the Musee d’Orsay or the Louvre in the future.
ASIA
aaas.org

An Interview with Minister Lim, South Korea’s Minister of Science and ICT

This interview was also published in Science & Diplomacy, available here. Minister Lim Hye Sook has been the Minister of Science and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) of the Republic of Korea since May 2021. Previously, Minister Lim was the Chair of the National Research Council of Science and Technology, which oversees 25 government-funded research institutes, and was a professor of electronic and electrical engineering at Ewha Womans University, where she served as the head of the Electronics Engineering Department, the Associate Dean of the School of Engineering, the Dean of the College of Engineering, and the Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs. Minister Lim talked with Sudip Parikh, the Chief Executive Officer of AAAS and Executive Publisher of the Science family of journals, during her visit to Washington, DC in December 2021.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy