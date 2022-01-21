Medical office building coming to Hudson. Could more hospital services be next?

Western Reserve Hospital is building a medical office building in Hudson near the site where it previously planned a full-service hospital to replace its Cuyahoga Falls facility.

A Western Reserve official declined to say whether the Seasons Road site eventually could expand to include an inpatient hospital.

However, a Cuyahoga Falls spokeswoman said the city has been assured there are no plans to move the hospital out of the Falls.

The Hudson site is being developed by Western Reserve Hospital and Anchor Health Properties, according to Christopher Haedt, principal and designer with DesignGroup Architects.

The three-story, 56,000-square-foot structure will be constructed on vacant land on the north side of Seasons Road (231 Seasons Road), west of state Route 8, and will be located in the southwest corner of the city near the border of Boston Township, Cuyahoga Falls and Stow.

"My understanding is they are targeting construction for spring," said Greg Hannan, Hudson's community development director.

Mark Bosko, the hospital's vice president of marketing and public relations, said Western Reserve is one of "several collaborating organizations" involved in the proposed medical office building.

"We look forward to sharing more details as the project progresses," he said.

When Summa Health was a minority owner of Western Reserve Hospital, Summa and Western Reserve's physician owners had planned to build a 100-bed hospital in a proposed joint economic development zone on Seasons Road, near the new state Route 8 interchange. The economic development zone would have included Hudson, Stow and Cuyahoga Falls.

But those plans never moved forward, and Summa and Western Reserve severed their partnership in recent years.

Cleveland-based University Hospitals became a minority owner of Western Reserve Hospital in 2020.

Bosko declined to share more details about the Hudson project and would not comment Thursday about whether the site could eventually house a full-service hospital.

However, Cuyahoga Falls city spokeswoman Kelli Crawford-Smith said "the city continues to have a strong partnership with Western Reserve Hospital and has been assured that they are not moving the hospital out of Cuyahoga Falls. The facility on Seasons Road will be utilized as a medical office building."

More details about the medical office building project

Although the building and parking lot will be in Hudson, 18 acres of the 51-acre development site is in Boston Township. A small portion of a proposed retention basin will overlap onto township land, according to Hannan.

At a meeting of the city of Hudson's industrial design subcommittee in December, Haedt said the building will have public areas on the first and second floors.

"There's a retail component that they're trying to engage as an amenity for staff, grouped with a community room on the second floor to really help promote health and wellness ... and really build this up as a campus," Haedt said.

The Hudson Planning Commission in September approved the site plan for construction of the medical office building. The commission is requiring the applicant to make road improvements that were outlined in a traffic impact study, reduce parking lot lighting to a maximum height of 25 feet, install silt and/or polypropylene fencing, and put in public sidewalks.

The building was approved as a 62,000-square-foot structure in September, but the commission in December accepted the industrial design subcommittee's recommendation to reduce the square footage by about 5,800 square feet.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at 330-541-9421, pkeren@thebeaconjournal.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Medical office building coming to Hudson. Could more hospital services be next?