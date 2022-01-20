Cosmos (ATOM) is Only 7% Away From New All-Time High Price

OpenSea, despite some unflattering PR recently, is continuing to play its part in the NFT space, which boomed in 2021 and shows no signs of abating in 2022. The NFT market has started 2022 with a bang. First, a new marketplace called LooksRare that rewards buyers and sellers with its native token, called LOOKS. Now OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, has recorded a bumper month, with an all-time high of $3.7B in monthly trading volume, despite having two weeks left in the month. Twitter user @mattmedved, the co-founder and CEO of NFT Now, said this of NFTs on Jan.1, 2022, “NFTs are changing lives every day. 2021 was just the beginning. Philosophers have long heralded the arrival of the Imagination Age, a successor to the Information Age, where creativity is the main driver of economic value. It’s clear that we’re witnessing its dawn in real-time.”

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO