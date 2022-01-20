ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosmos (ATOM) is Only 7% Away From New All-Time High Price

By Valdrin Tahiri
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosmos (ATOM) has increased by 13% today and could soon make its third breakout attempt above the $44.5 horizontal resistance area. On Sept 20, ATOM reached a new all-time high price of $44.8 (red icon), and then began a long corrective period, while led to a low of $20.18 on Dec...

