ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa pastor arrested, charged with sexual assault

By Erica Miller
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWsTl_0drpcg2e00

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Aaron Shipman, head pastor at Bible Baptist Church in Odessa has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, on January 17, an 18-year-old woman told investigators with the Odessa Police Department that she had been sexually abused and assaulted several times over the last two years. An exam revealed the victim had sustained sexual trauma.

In a statement to ABC Big 2 News, church leaders said Shipman has been fired from his job as pastor and is banned indefinitely from church property. That statement reads, in part:

“As a ministry, we are deeply saddened and hurt to hear of the allegations brought against Aaron Shipman…We are, and will continue to be in full cooperation with the authorities and any state officials.”

Shipman has since bonded out of the Ector County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Sexual Assault#Nexstar#Bible Baptist Church#Abc Big 2 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy