Meet the nominees for field hockey for the Greater Akron High School Sports Awards

 1 day ago
The Beacon Journal is proud to announce the nominees for field hockey player of the year. The winner will be announced this spring at the Greater Akron High School Sports Awards show. More details about the program are coming soon. The show is produced with the support of Akron Children’s Hospital.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Greater Akron High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the field hockey player of the year nominees:

Brooke Buchanan, Hudson High School - Jr.

Natalie Katzenmeyer, Stow-Munroe Falls High School - Sr.

Katherine Malynn, Walsh Jesuit High School - Sr.

Hailey Nagaj, Hudson High School - Sr.

Emily Owens, Stow-Munroe Falls High School - Sr.

Kaci Ramlow, Hudson High School - Sr.

