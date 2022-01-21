ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Encouraging Word: 'I once was lost, but now am found!'

By Tom Cash, senior minister at the First Church of Christ
 1 day ago
In Luke 15, Jesus told three of his best-known parables in a row. Linked together with no explanation, they emphasized the need for what was lost to be found. After speaking about a lost sheep and a lost coin, Jesus began his third story with one short sentence: “A certain man had two sons.”

This story was about lost people. It’s been said that the parable of the Prodigal Son touches the needs found in every human heart. The three characters introduced attitudes that have always been prevalent.

1. The younger son was full of mistakes.

“Father, give me my share of the estate.” What a selfish ultimatum! He was not willing to wait for his father to die or for the will to be read. Demanding his inheritance right that moment, he had no intention to give anything back in return.

Amazingly, his father divided the property between the two boys. Not long after that, the younger son packed his things and set off for a distant country. He wandered far away from the Father's house, and far away from his faith. It didn’t take long for that younger son to squander everything on wild living. All of us are susceptible to that when we decide to disconnect from our loved ones and from God.

After winding up broke, there was a severe famine in that whole country, and he began to be in need. Desperate, this young Jewish man hired himself out to a Gentile, who sent him to the fields to slop hogs. Because of his selfish decisions and careless actions, this son of a wealthy Jewish farmer had to live every bit of an unclean life. He was starving and longed to eat what was being fed to the pigs. But he was not allowed to.

“He came to his senses.” What a powerful statement in this story! He realized his father’s hired servants were treated with kindness and had food to spare. Repenting of his poor attitude, he started home. But what would he say to his father? He rehearsed a speech as he walked: “Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you. I am no longer worthy to be called your son; make me like one of your hired servants.”

2. The Father was full of love.

Jesus’ story had a “Meanwhile, back at the ranch” moment. Although he had been gone for some time, the father never stopped looking for his son to come home. One day he spotted a disheveled, scrawny figure in rags hobbling down the lane.

Was this a beggar coming to ask for a handout? No! The father knew better — this was his own son! He was filled with compassion. No sternness; no reprimand. Instead, the father rushed to meet him.

He hugged him. He kissed him. And when the son began his speech, “Father, I have sinned …” he shut him up!

“Quick! Bring the best robe and put it on him.” He had returned in rags. But once again he would wear his family’s wealth. “Put a ring on his finger.” A family ring with a seal was a symbol of authority, of sonship. “Put sandals on his feet.” Servants went barefoot, but sandals were a symbol of freedom. “Kill the fatted calf; let’s celebrate! This son of mine was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found!” So, they began the party.

3. The older son? He was full of resentment.

After a hard day’s work in his father’s fields, he came near the house and heard the music. He saw the dancing. Asking a servant what was going on, he was told about his kid brother’s return and what his Dad did. The older brother became furious and refused to go in. Certainly, he was thinking, “How dare my Dad do that for such a bum!”

And there in the field, a confrontation ensued. The father came out to talk to the older son, who was seething with resentment. “Look! All these years I’ve been slaving for you and never disobeyed your orders. I was never even given a goat so I could have a barbecue with my friends. But this ‘son’ of yours comes home after throwing away your wealth and spending time with prostitutes, and you killed the fatted calf! How could you, Dad?”

“My son,” the father said, “you are always with me, and everything I have is yours. But we had to celebrate and be glad, because this brother of yours was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.”

If the older son could not welcome his brother home, then the older son was truly lost. Let’s not deprive those who repent — those who come to their senses — of their joy by being judgmental. Instead, let’s welcome them home with great gladness! Never forget that we are all in the same need of the Lord’s love, salvation, and forgiveness. We were lost, but we have been found through Jesus Christ!

Tom Cash is senior minister at First Church of Christ in Sault Ste. Marie.

