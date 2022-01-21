Flat Rock Boosters selling tickets for raffle

FLAT ROCK – The Flat Rock High School Ram Boosters are holding weekly drawings in a progressive prize raffle called Queen of Hearts at the Huron River Inn and Bar-B-Q in Rockwood.

The drawings will continue every Monday through June 13. The next drawing will be at 8 p.m. Monday at the inn located at 22401 Huron River Dr. at the junction with Fort St. Tickets are $5 each and are available from more than 30 booster members, at boys’ varsity basketball games at the school or at the inn. Each drawing date requires a new ticket. Winners need not be present to win.

The current jackpot is estimated at $3,100. Drawings will be posted on the Boosters’ Facebook page. For more information, e-mail flatrockramboosters@gmail.com or visit the boosters' website at https://frboosters.org.