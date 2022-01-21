ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Two blood drives scheduled in county in early February

By Dean Cousino, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtONW_0drpcVHX00

The American Red Cross is holding two blood drives in Monroe County in early February to alleviate the worst blood shortage in over a decade for the relief agency.

Donors will receive a $10 gift card from Amazon, which is partnering with the Red Cross to encourage more donations.

A drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1920 Lewis Ave., Ida. There were 10 appointment times still available as of Wednesday.

Another drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Zion Lutheran Church, 186 Cole Rd. There were 14 appointment times still unfilled as of Wednesday.

The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Persons can schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS

(1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

NATO members scramble to support Ukraine amid Russian threat

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
MILITARY
newsnationnow.com

Judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees who failed to comply. It was the latest setback to White House efforts to require various...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, MI
Society
County
Monroe County, MI
City
Ida Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Monroe County, MI
Government
CNN

Louie Anderson, comic and 'Baskets' star, dead at 68

(CNN) — Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner whose career spanned from stand-up and game show host to starring roles in TV and film, died Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to CNN. He was 68. On Thursday his friend, fellow comedian...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Booster shots effective against severe illness from omicron

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show

Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Drives#The Blood Donor#Prince Of Peace#The American Red Cross#Peace Lutheran Church#Zion Lutheran Church#Redcrossblood Org#Alexa Echo
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

731
Followers
580
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy