Two blood drives scheduled in county in early February
The American Red Cross is holding two blood drives in Monroe County in early February to alleviate the worst blood shortage in over a decade for the relief agency.
Donors will receive a $10 gift card from Amazon, which is partnering with the Red Cross to encourage more donations.
A drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1920 Lewis Ave., Ida. There were 10 appointment times still available as of Wednesday.
Another drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Zion Lutheran Church, 186 Cole Rd. There were 14 appointment times still unfilled as of Wednesday.
The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Persons can schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS
(1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
