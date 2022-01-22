ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Airline Stock Roundup: 5G Rollout Scare, UAL & DAL's Q4 Earnings Grab Headlines

Cover picture for the articleDAL - Free Report) and American Airlines (. AAL - Free Report) , raised safety-related concerns over the expected deployment of 5G wireless service near many U.S. airports. On the earnings front, Delta kicked off the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings season for the airline stocks on a bright note. DAL reported better-than-expected...

JetBlue (JBLU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

JBLU - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 27, before the market opens. JBLU’s bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the December quarter is currently pegged at a loss of 40 cents compared with the the estimated loss of 35 cents, 60 days ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

5G rollout: United Airlines tells delayed customers to complain to the government in angry online message

United Airlines have advised disgruntled customers to contact the FCC amid ongoing 5G-related delays.The company issued the message to customers whose flights had been delayed by several hours on Tuesday evening as a result of the rollout of a new 5G system across the US. “New: @United tells customers to contact @FCC over delayed flight,” David Shepardson shared on Twitter, with a screenshot of the United message attached.The airline’s message reads: “Your flight is delayed due to potential interference caused by the implementation of a new 5G signal by telecommunications systems near Denver International Airport and its possible impact on aircraft equipment. Follow...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Zacks.com

American Airlines (AAL) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss

AAL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 loss (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.42 cents per share compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.51. Quarterly loss per share was also narrower than the year-ago loss of $3.86. American Airlines Group Inc. Price and EPS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) CEO Scott Kirby on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call January 20, 2022 10:30 AM ET. Good morning, and welcome to United Airlines Holdings Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021. My name is Brandon and I'll be your conference facilitator today. Following the initial remarks from management, we will open the lines for questions. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded and is copyrighted. Please note that no portion of the call may be recorded, transcribed or rebroadcasted without the Company's permission. Your participation implies your consent to our recording of this call. If you do not agree with these terms, simply drop off the line.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

UnitedHealth's Solid Q4 Earnings Put These ETFs in Focus

UNH - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results, breezing past the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues. The company reaffirmed its full-year earnings (read: Dow ETF in Focus Going Into Q4 Earnings Announcements). Following the solid results, UNH shares added 0.3% at the close of yesterday’s trading...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investopedia

United Airlines Q4 FY 2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For From UAL

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has suffered seven straight quarters of reported losses through the third quarter of 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted huge shocks on its costs and airline scheduling. Those losses, totaling billions of dollars, have continued even as its revenue recently has sharply rebounded due to rising traveler demand.
ECONOMY
Investopedia

United Airlines Q4 2021 Earnings Report Recap

United Airlines' load factor came in below analyst predictions, although it reached the highest level in two years. Load factor measures the percentage of an airline's seating capacity that is filled with paying passengers. Despite the impact of the omicron COVID-19 variant, the company expects demand to continue to increase...
ECONOMY
Biloxi Sun Herald

United Airlines Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings As Omicron Delays Demand Recovery

United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report shares moved lower Thursday after the carrier posted a narrower-than-expected fourth quarter loss but cautioned that Omicron disruption would delay its near-term recovery. United's fourth quarter loss was pegged at $1.60 per share, down from $7.00 over the same period...
ECONOMY
Flight Global.com

Airlines struggle with 5G rollout in USA

US airlines are struggling to deal with the fallout of the nationwide launch of new fifth-generation (5G) cell-phone networks, despite a move to delay their introduction at busy airports across the country. On 18 January, both Verizon and AT&T agreed to delay the roll-out of fifth-generation wireless networks near certain...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: AAL, UAL, TRV earnings; NVAX gets Australian approval; AMD downgrade

Airlines stepped into the spotlight during Thursday's pre-market trading, with American (NASDAQ:AAL) and United (NASDAQ:UAL) moving in opposite directions following the release of their respective quarterly updates. The announcement of financial figures also impacted shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), which rallied in the wake of its earnings report. In...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow's 50-point fall led by losses in Caterpillar, American Express stocks

Shares of Caterpillar and American Express are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 58 points lower (-0.2%), as shares of Caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Caterpillar's shares have declined $5.62 (2.5%) while those of American Express have fallen $3.86, or 2.3%, combining for an approximately 62-point drag on the Dow. Boeing (BA) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

CHUY - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Airlines trims loss, beats revenue estimate and share rise

American Airlines Group Inc. said Thursday its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $931 million, or a loss of $1.44 a share, compared with a loss of $2.18 billion, or $3.81 a share in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted loss in the most recent quarter totaled $1.42 a share. Fourth-quarter revenue at the carrier rose to $9.43 billion from $4.03 billion. Analysts expected American Airlines to lose $1.46 a share on revenue of $9.34 billion. American said its fourth-quarter revenue fell 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the first quarter American Airlines expects revenue to be down 20% to 22% from 2019 levels. American Airlines president and incoming CEO Robert Isom said the company's focus in 2022 will be on "running a reliable airline, returning to profitability, and delivering on our long-term plan to deleverage the balance sheet." Shares of American Airlines shares rose 1.7% in premarket trades.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
staradvertiser.com

Airlines warn of ‘catastrophic disruptions’ in 5G rollout

A trade association representing major U.S. airlines asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the nation’s top communications and aviation regulators to prevent wireless carriers from implementing 5G services close to airports. Airlines for America warned in a letter Monday that the traveling and shipping public could see “catastrophic disruptions”...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Investor's Business Daily

Airline Stocks: United, American Earnings Due Amid Covid, 5G Worries

United Airlines (UAL) reports fourth-quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday, while American Airlines (AAL) reports Thursday morning, after results from Delta Air Lines (DAL) briefly lifted airline stocks last week. The carriers report the results as travel demand rebounds but as the omicron variant, harsh winter weather pose threats...
LIFESTYLE
Seekingalpha.com

What to expect from United Airlines Q4 2021 Earnings after Delta's Q4 beat

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.09 (+70.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.96B vs. $3.41B year ago. The company has exceeded expectation in 3Q21. United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) aims to become 100%...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Airline stocks fall ahead of earnings rush as cancellations, 5G and higher rates weigh on sentiment

A confluence of concerns around the U.S. airline industry has the sector heading towards second down day in a row. While airline CEOs are vocally calling for the 5G cellular rollout to be delayed once again, investors are also weighing the reality of higher interest rates and the impact of the high rate of flight cancellations over the last month due to weather and staffing shortages. The lowered sentiment on airline names arrives just ahead of the bulk of the earnings season, which started off favorably when Delta guided for profitability in Q2 and beyond.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Airlines scramble to rejig schedules amid U.S. 5G rollout concerns

(Reuters) -Major international airlines rushed on Tuesday to rejig or cancel flights to the United States on the eve of a 5G wireless rollout that triggered safety concerns, despite two wireless carriers saying they will delay parts of the deployment. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that potential 5G...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

5 Large-Cap Stocks Likely to Gain From Q4 Earnings This Week

PNC - Free Report) , United Airlines Holdings Inc. (. UAL - Free Report) , Discover Financial Services (. DFS - Free Report) , The Travelers Companies Inc. (. TRV - Free Report) , and American Airlines Group Inc. (. AAL - Free Report) — are slated to release their...
STOCKS

