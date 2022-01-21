ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Winning At Home: Savor these moments

By Dan Seaborn
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 1 day ago

It’s surprisingly easy for our routines to turn monotonous. Of course, routines are good and helpful. But what I’m getting at here is that the things we do regularly can quickly lose significance. And that usually happens without us even noticing.

Now that the kids have been back to school after Christmas break for a while, you probably have a good idea of what your afternoon and evening are going to be like. You can imagine that you’ll have dinner and then it’s time for the kids to do homework, go to practice or head out to work (and there will probably be some video games in there somewhere, too).

Especially during turbulent times, predictability can be very comforting. But what can also happen when things are predictable is that we start to take our loved ones for granted. Because when we do the same things every day, we can lose sight of just how much the people around us truly mean to us.

If you don’t believe me, stop and think about some of the things you used to do early on in your relationship with your spouse. You probably called or texted or passed notes an excessive amount. You did that because you wanted them to know you were thinking of them and you were pursuing them. And they did it for the same reason. But as life gets more and more predictable, those calls, texts or notes start to be about picking something up from the grocery store or dropping one of the kids off at a certain time. If we’re not careful, our conversation can become focused only on information rather than connection.

If you’re recognizing yourself in what I’ve written here, then I would encourage you to find a way to mix things up. Think back to some of the things you did together when you were dating or early on in your marriage. Maybe you really bonded over doing creative projects together. Or maybe you would pick out a complicated recipe and make a fancy meal together. Maybe you would drive two hours each way just to visit that special bookstore or antique shop or restaurant. Whatever that looked like in your relationships, take some time this week to intentionally create a special moment!

But don’t just do that with your spouse. Think about what it was like when you first brought your kids home from the hospital when they were born. You stood and watched them sleeping. You celebrated every little sound and facial expression that they made. You were probably so excited when they took their first steps that you cried out and maybe scared them. But now that they’re older, there aren’t a lot of “firsts” left, and life has become much more focused on getting everything done when it needs to be done.

Don’t let these moments pass by without making your kids feel special and appreciated. You love them more than you know how to communicate, so take some time to create some significant moments together. Maybe you create a “family movie night” (and you let them pick the movie!), or you do something similar that is focused on their interests.

Doing something out of the ordinary to let them know you love and notice them will communicate much more than you might think. When you do something intentional to let your family know how much they mean to you, you’ll be winning more often at home.

— Dan Seaborn is the founder of the Zeeland-based group Winning At Home Inc., which supports and nurtures marriages and families. Email questions or comments to hometeam@winningathome.com.

Comments / 0

Related
knoxvillemoms.com

Savor The Inconvenience

Do your kids get in the way of your plans? Are your kids an inconvenience? Of course not, though we may feel this way sometimes. We know we love our children and that we would do anything for them, so why do we feel this way? We simply forget. We can get so caught up in everyday life occurrences and be so focused on marking things off our to-do list that, when our kids disrupt a task or focus, we forget that we need to be responding and focusing on them instead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
houseandhome.com

20+ Hot Soups To Savor This Winter

What’s better than a warm bowl of soup to soothe the soul? In the colder winter months, it’s natural to retreat indoors and crave something hot and comforting. That’s why we’ve rounded-up our favorite soup recipes guaranteed to keep you warm this season. Scroll down for...
RECIPES
Mountain Times

Heaps of snow! And all the fun that comes along with it

By Merisa Sherman I cannot stop looking out the window. The beauty of what is happening outside lures me in and captivates not only my mind but my entire soul. I cannot stop staring at the snow resting on the […] Read More The post Heaps of snow! And all the fun that comes along with it appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages
wvgazettemail.com

The Food Guy: Savoring flavors 100 years in the making

I have such fond memories of trips to visit my grandparents when I was growing up, and not just because of the fun times we always had. Whether staying for a few hours, days or weeks, there were also plenty of delicious sights, smells and tastes to savor as well.
RECIPES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Essence

Photos Of Regina King And Son Ian Through The Years

For the Oscar winner, her son was her biggest supporter, her greatest accomplishment, and a constant presence by his mom's side. Many hearts are heavy right now as people think of actress Regina King and her family following the loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr. News of the 26-year-old’s passing came from King early Saturday (January 22) morning, with the star sharing with PEOPLE that her son “is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.” Most important it seems was the happiness of King to him. Since he was a young boy, he was by her side on the red carpet as she worked to get her career to where it is now. He also watched her juggle her many roles with her most important role of all, being his mom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Chloe Bailey Rivals Barbie in Baby Pink Miu Miu

Chloe Bailey must have Barbie on speed dial, because her latest outfit looks straight out of the Dreamhouse's walk-in closet. Equipped with a $3,900 Louis Vuitton purse, the "Have Mercy" singer stepped onto the court ahead of a Lakers game on Jan. 19 to snap a few photos of her bubblegum pink look. Posing in a white crop top and pink Miu Miu track pants, Bailey showed off a chic bomber jacket complete with the Miu Miu logo embroidered on the front. "Life is goooood 🏀💕," she captioned the photo of her look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE
miamionthecheap.com

Dunkin’: Savor a Winter Blend Coffee for $2

After a busy holiday season, Dunkin’ is ready to recharge customers with bold new offerings, including Winter Blend Coffee, Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte, Omelet Bites, Chive & Onion Stuffed Bagel Minis and a Stroopwafel Donut. Participating donut shops throughout the Miami-South Florida area are serving up an all-new...
MIAMI, FL
425magazine.com

Sip & Savor: Beer, Truffles, and a Night Market

Postdoc Brewing in Redmond is partnering with Just Add Yoga to host a morning event complete with yoga and beer. The hour-long class is offered to all levels and once finished, will conclude at the bar for yogi’s to enjoy a pint of a Postdoc brew. Drinking is completely optional. This week's edition is set for Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. Find out more here.
REDMOND, WA
Chattanooga Daily News

The girl with rare disorder, who inspired the entire world by talking openly about her life, dies at the age of 15

The 15-year-old inspired an entire world by talking openly about her life with Early-Aging Disorder and became an internet sensation and superstar through social media. Now, her family delivers the sad news that the girl has passed away at age 15. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it,” her family said in a statement posted on Instagram.
HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Poses With His 3 Daughters: "Daddy On Whatever Y'all On!"

It's been a slightly rough season for DaBaby but the rapper is remaining focused. Things have continued to unravel for the chart-topping artist since his online blowout with ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh. The world witnessed the fallout in real-time as they aired out their dirty laundry, but the pair are forever tied as co-parents of their infant daughter.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Winnie and Brandy: Rescue Pets of the Week

Winnie is a 9-year-old spayed cat on the lookout for a calm, low-key home. She appears timid in the shelter, but she is friendly and sweet once she gets to know you a little. Even though she comes across as meek and mild, Winnie is very vocal when she has something to say! Winnie lived with dogs and cats in the past. She qualifies for our Five Dollar Feline sale or her adoption fee could be...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

657
Followers
787
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy