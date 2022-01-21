Nick Triantafillis' World Hunger Meal to be held Jan. 23

Nick Triantafillis will host his annual World Hunger Meal fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 23, at Western Steak House. The event will be takeout only due to the ongoing pandemic.

Triantafillis, the former owner of Nick’s Cuisine in Burlington, has been hosting the fundraiser for 33 years now.

Born in Greece, Triantafillis said he knew hunger as a child, which prompted him to start this event when he moved to Alamance County in the late 1970s.

“Growing up very poor, homeless, working for something to eat, I started it because it’s always a need for people,” Triantafillis told the Times-News in 2021. “It doesn’t end.”

Triantafillis has been honored by ChildFund International and the Guardians of Children Society for his donations over the years that helped feed children living in poverty.

Meals at the event will cost $12 and will be served between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. On the menu, this year is Greek food including chicken or pork tenderloin souvlaki served with pita bread, salad, rice, green beans and baklava. All the food is homemade and preparation is already underway.

At last year's meal, Triantafillis served 1,000 people. If the weather is good, he hopes to see that many or more come out this year. Proceeds from the meal will be donated to local charities including Christmas Cheer.

For more details or to purchase tickets, call Nick Triantafillis at 336-524-1099. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Elizabeth Pattman is the trending topics reporter for the Times-News in Burlington, covering business, COVID-19 and all things trending. Contact Elizabeth (she/her) at epattman@gannett.com. I'm also available on social media @EPattmanTN on Twitter or @burlingtontimesnews on Instagram.