ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Guest opinion: 'I know every nook and cranny of our City'

By Ian Rudnick
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VrcU_0drpcI3K00

Note to readers: This is the fifth in a series of guest opinion columns from the five candidates running for the Naples City Council. There are three open seats. The candidates are Ray Christman (incumbent), John Dugan, Terry Hutchison (incumbent), Beth Petrunoff and Ian Rudnick. The election is Feb. 1. The candidates will appear in alphabetical order.

I have lived in Naples since I was 9 years old. I love this City, and my wife and I intend to raise our young daughter here. So, I have a vested interest in what the future of Naples will look like.

Having served in the Naples Police Department for 17 years, I know every nook and cranny of our City, and I have a perspective on the issues and problems confronting it — not just one area of it — that is unique among the candidates running for Naples City Council.

My priorities, if elected, will be to focus on those identified in the City's survey of residents and enumerated in its 2021 Vision statement.

Preservation of Naples' small-town character and culture: We all realize this will be increasingly difficult as Collier County’s population continues to grow. Our area is considered among the nation’s most desirable locations in which to live and play. The mission is to find the right balance between the renewal, which must continually occur to keep our City vibrant, and legitimate resident concern about over-development. This affects traffic and parking, in our downtown commercial areas, as well as along our beaches and residential streets.

Protection of our environment: Perhaps nothing is as important as clean water. Red tide and blue green algae directly affect our quality of life; they need to be constantly monitored and City government needs to exert whatever political pressure it can to mitigate these conditions. Our many lakes (storm water retention ponds) across the City must be continually evaluated to eliminate the pollutant runoff. We also must devise appropriate measures to protect our shoreline against the threat of rising waters and more frequent tropical storms and hurricanes. And storm water runoff needs to be addressed, to alleviate flooding during the rainy summer months.

Good governance: Finding the right City Manager is essential. Under our Charter, the City Manager is the CEO, and all of the City's top staff (except the City Attorney and City Clerk) report to the Manager. Anyone who has paid attention realizes the destructive conflicts that have developed between certain Council members and the City Manager and his staff have resulted in the departure within the last year of the former City Manager and the first Interim City Manager, both of whom were highly competent and well-respected. Council members and City staff have to work collegially, and my objective will be to make certain that happens.

Maintaining an extraordinary quality of life for our residents: Public safety is paramount. We have to fill out the ranks in our Police Department (now understaffed by about 20%) and ensure our streets are proactively patrolled and monitored with camera surveillance. The Police and Fire Departments must be compensated at a competitive level so we can retain our most experienced and competent personnel. Close access for the highest quality health care also is essential. We need to work with Naples Community Hospital to ensure we have nearby facilities that comport with the demographics of our population.

Ensuring the continued economic health and vitality of our City: I will insist on maintaining the distinctive character of our downtown districts, specifically the premier, mixed-use environments for dining, shopping and living. We must find the right balance between the interests of businesses that invest in our City and cater to our visitors, who are an intrinsic part of our economy, and the desire of residents to not fundamentally alter the beauty and charm that first attracted them to Naples.

I will be honored to continue my service to this community as your next Naples City Council member.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

NATO members scramble to support Ukraine amid Russian threat

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
MILITARY
newsnationnow.com

Judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees who failed to comply. It was the latest setback to White House efforts to require various...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
CNN

Louie Anderson, comic and 'Baskets' star, dead at 68

(CNN) — Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner whose career spanned from stand-up and game show host to starring roles in TV and film, died Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to CNN. He was 68. On Thursday his friend, fellow comedian...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Booster shots effective against severe illness from omicron

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show

Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nook#Hurricanes#The Naples City Council
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

1K+
Followers
454
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy