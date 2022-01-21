ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

'Moving forward': Tulip Time plans continue in earnest for May festival

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
 1 day ago
HOLLAND — Despite an ongoing COVID outbreak that continues to cripple the Michigan healthcare system, Tulip Time preparations are full steam ahead for May.

"Right now, we're still planning on moving forward with all the plans we have," said Tulip Time Executive Director Gwen Auwerda.

"If the guidelines change from the health department or the state to require masks inside, or if a venue chooses to make those changes themselves, we'll follow in accordance with those directions. But, for now, everything we're planning is still good to go."

Things get busier in the Tulip Time office after the start of the new year, Auwerda said. The organization is working to wrap-up sponsorships, finalize event plans and sort through parade and vendor applications.

"Everything is out there and available for people to purchase," Auwerda said. "Walking tours and bleacher seats for the parades and our shows. Some are even starting to sell out. We have a large motorcoach group of people coming. It's really exciting to see that industry coming back."

Tulip Time was cancelled in May 2020 for the first time in decades, following the initial wave of COVID-19 in the United States and lockdown mandates in the state of Michigan. A pared-down version of the festival returned in May 2021, sans parades and carnival, with some events going virtual.

This year, the festival intends to return more fully, with two parades, a talent show, walking tours, an artisan market and two new exhibits.

"We have two really new, fabulous events from artists from The Netherlands," Auwerda said. "One is our Tulip Immersion Garden, which will be at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. The other is a photography and costume exhibit. We're excited to have more Dutch experiences, as well as our traditional parades and Dutch Dance."

In the past, Tulip Time has brought as many as 500,000 attendees to Holland. As for the tulips themselves, Auwerda says it's too soon to tell when they'll bloom, but weather is as expected for this time of year.

"Everything is freezing and cold, and that's exactly what should be happening," she said. "You'll see them starting to pop up in March, and that's completely normal."

Tulip Time 2022 will take place May 7-15.

— Contact reporter Cassandra Lybrink at cassandra.lybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Instagram @BizHolland.

