Titans vs. Bengals Watch Parties Near You

Come out and support local talent on the opening night of Matilda the Musical! Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning’s take on this classic is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With the book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO