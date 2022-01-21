ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Crews Move Forward with Phase C of Stones River Road Water Main Project

By Press Release
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Phase C of the Stones River Road water main project is expected to begin Monday, January 24. The contractor expects paving and re-striping of the current phase (Phase B) of Stones River Road from La Vergne Lane to Lake Forest Drive will be completed by the last...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnypapers.com

Buffalo: 'Allen Street Complete' phase II project moves west

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that, starting Monday, Jan. 24, work on the “Allen Street Complete” project will close the west end of Allen Street to all vehicular traffic between Wadsworth Street and Elmwood Avenue. This will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
BUFFALO, NY
cityofshelby.com

Water Main Break Repair, 1300-1400 Blocks of Kings Road

The City of Shelby will be repairing a water main break in the 1300-1400 blocks of Kings Road (between the Kings Circle intersections) today, January 21. Work on the main is anticipated to take six hours. Expect personnel, vehicles and equipment along and in the roadway with a road closure and detour during this time. Residents and businesses are encouraged to check for possible water discoloration prior to use. If water is discolored, it can usually be remedied by running a cold water tap for 4-5 minutes or until the water clears. Postponing laundry until water is clear (usually no more than one day) is recommended. Monitor the City’s website, and Facebook and Instagram accounts (@cityofShelby) for updates. If you have any questions, please contact Customer Services at 704-484-6866.
SHELBY, NC
Rutherford Source

Weekend Road Construction and Lane Closures- 1/21/2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split. • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (including weekends) There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping. (mm 51- 53)
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stones River#Phase Change#Uban Construction#Phase C Phase C
gainesville.org

Century Place water main break repair & road closure, Jan. 21

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Jan. 21, 2022) – Road closed at Century Place between Billy Lotheridge Blvd and Elephant Trail. Also, Billy Lotheridge Blvd will be closed between Rainey Street to John W Morrow Jr Pkwy today, Friday, Jan. 21, until approximately 3 p.m. for a water main break repair. Crews...
GAINESVILLE, GA
KHOU

Crews shut down water main break causing large geyser in NW Houston

HOUSTON — A large water main break in northwest Houston caused quite a mess for city workers and residents who live nearby. According to Houston police, a vehicle struck a fire hydrant on 43rd Street and Watonga late Thursday night, causing water to shoot into the air. The water has been spewing from the ground ever since.
HOUSTON, TX
WKTV

Crews repairing water main break on Remington Avenue in Ilion

ILION, N.Y. – Crews were working to repair a water main break on Remington Avenue in Ilion Friday morning. Homes in the immediate area may have low or no water pressure for a period of time until it is repaired. Residents should run cold water first to make sure...
ILION, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
rebusinessonline.com

Mast Capital, AEW Break Ground on Second Phase of Waterline Miami River Multifamily Project

MIAMI — Coconut Grove, Fla.-based Mast Capital and AEW Capital Management have partnered to break ground this month on the second phase of Waterline Miami River. In late 2020, the joint venture built the first phase, which comprised a 346-unit multifamily community spanning 280,000 square feet. The second phase will add an additional 342 units on a 2.7-acre development site.
MIAMI, FL
myleaderpaper.com

Water main break causes ice on Tenbrook Road in Arnold

Arnold Police are asking motorists to avoid the intersection at Tenbrook Road and Foxwood Estates after a water main break in the area caused icy conditions on the road this morning (Jan. 20). The department posted the warning on its Facebook page at about 8 a.m. after a patch of...
ARNOLD, MO
Journal & Sunday Journal

Several Berkeley County projects move forward, one is denied waivers

MARTINSBURG — This week, at the Berkeley County Planning Commission meeting, there were several public hearings and projects moved forward to their respective next stages after recommendations from staff and Berkeley County Engineer Doug Smith, along with advancement by the votes of the Berkeley County Planning Commission. Those projects...
MARTINSBURG, WV
WBTW News13

Fire crews respond to early morning water main break

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Some Myrtle Beach residents may wake up to lower water pressure Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call around 2 a.m. for water in the roadway along Burcale Road. A Facebook Post by the fire rescue says a water leak was confirmed to be the source […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTOP

Water restored to Bethesda neighborhood after crews repair broken main

Water has been restored for residents of a Bethesda, Maryland, neighborhood Wednesday after crews repaired a decades-old pipe. The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission says a water main began leaking under Linden Avenue, near Pooks Hill Road, around 7 a.m. Tuesday, affecting 45 customers. The main was nearly 60 years old,...
BETHESDA, MD
westernmassnews.com

Crews repair broken Chicopee water main break

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Repairs have been completed at a water main break in Chicopee. Chicopee Police said that the break occurred in the area of Marion Street and Springfield Street Tuesday morning. Marion Street was closed from McKinley Avenue to Springfield Street while crews worked to fix the break.
CHICOPEE, MA
WJTV 12

Project to clean up gasoline leak at Main Harbor in final phase

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Main Harbor Development LLC (MHD) announced a project to restore contaminated soil at Main Harbor is in the final stages. A gas fueling station opened in the affected area in the 1970s with two 6,000 gallon underground gasoline tanks. Samples of the environment showed that the tanks leaked gasoline into the […]
RIDGELAND, MS
candgnews.com

Novi City Council moves forward on water, sewer and road projects in Howell’s Walled Lake neighborhood

NOVI — The Novi City Council has voted to move forward with several construction projects in the Howell’s Walled Lake neighborhood in Novi. At the Dec. 20 City Council meeting, the council unanimously agreed to award engineering design services to OHM Advisors for water main replacement, road restoration and sanitary sewer lining within the Howell’s Walled Lake neighborhood.
NOVI, MI
whmi.com

Crews Repair Fenton Water Main & Avoid Boil Water Advisory

A water main break over the weekend was quickly repaired, avoiding the necessity for a boil water advisory. According to a news release on the city’s website, the break was discovered Friday evening about 1,000 feet from the nearest street in a wooded area between Trealout Drive and the Appletree subdivision, off of South Long Lake Road.
FENTON, MI
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy