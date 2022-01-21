Crews Move Forward with Phase C of Stones River Road Water Main Project

The City of Shelby will be repairing a water main break in the 1300-1400 blocks of Kings Road (between the Kings Circle intersections) today, January 21. Work on the main is anticipated to take six hours. Expect personnel, vehicles and equipment along and in the roadway with a road closure and detour during this time. Residents and businesses are encouraged to check for possible water discoloration prior to use. If water is discolored, it can usually be remedied by running a cold water tap for 4-5 minutes or until the water clears. Postponing laundry until water is clear (usually no more than one day) is recommended. Monitor the City’s website, and Facebook and Instagram accounts (@cityofShelby) for updates. If you have any questions, please contact Customer Services at 704-484-6866.

SHELBY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO