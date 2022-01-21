ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

'They saw his possibilities': Basketball team creates space of belonging for PV senior

By Frank Piscani, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0qWJ_0drpbqaT00

After a tough loss at Stroudsburg, most of Pleasant Valley's boys basketball team just needed some silence to cope with the pain of defeat.

Everyone except for Luke Pandolfo, that is.

The Pleasant Valley power forward immediately was ready to discuss adjustments ahead of the team's next game, a Saturday morning trip to Emmaus roughly 36 hours after the Stroudsburg game. Pandolfo had coaching points to go over.

This dedication to improvement has long defined Pandolfo, whose autism makes learning difficult. Easing that challenge, though, is the authentic inclusion Pandolfo has found through sports.

They make it look easy:Davis, Fermin set PM West basketball teams apart

Pandolfo, a senior, made his first varsity start on Tuesday, as a part of the team's senior night celebration against Pocono Mountain West. Although he's received playing time in several games this season and played in most junior varsity games last year, Pandolfo's presence in the starting lineup induced fervent cheers from the crowd and teammates alike.

"I felt great and nervous," Pandolfo said of taking the court for tip-off.

Pandolfo scored the game's first two points on a layup and played for the first few minutes before returning to the bench. A difficult game against West meant Pandolfo wouldn’t see extended minutes as a starter, though he did return to close out the game's final few minutes.

"This being Luke's (senior) year, that'll be something he'll be able to remember for the rest of his life," Luke's mother Jennifer Pandolfo said.

Diagnosed with autism at age 2, Luke didn't talk as a young child. With therapies inside and outside of school, he began speaking at age 6. After finishing second grade, Luke moved from the special education program into general education classes with support. He's on track to graduate with his peers in June.

Through it all, sports offered Luke a vehicle to communicate with others and develop social skills.

"When he was younger, he was in his own space, his own kind of world, and we were fighting to kind of bring him out into ours," Jennifer said. "Sports was a big part of that."

Luke first joined Pleasant Valley's basketball program for the 2020-21 winter season, but his sports resume extends well beyond varsity hoops.

He had previous varsity experience competing in the shot put on PV's track and field team, as well as competing in as many sports as possible through Special Olympics Pennsylvania, West End Soccer League and summer basketball leagues.

The COVID-19 pandemic paused Special Olympics programs in 2020. Without sports as an outlet, Luke tried turning to karate and art classes to manage what became overflowing anxiety.

Although somewhat helpful, nothing could replace Luke's love of sports.

"It's really the sports that is his passion and that motivates him," Jennifer said.

The Pandolfos turned to PV boys basketball coach Bobby Hahn to see if Luke could join the team for practices. Hahn said he could do them one better.

Hahn taught Luke at Pleasant Valley High School the year before, in his 10th grade World Studies class. He became familiar with Luke's work ethic and positive attitude, so Hahn welcomed Luke aboard.

The experience has been beneficial for everyone involved, Hahn said. Luke's journey has been as much about his growth and maturation as those of his teammates.

Luke brings a work ethic to practice that Hahn said he sees wear off on others. When the team meets for film sessions, Luke brings in a notebook prepared with notes scribbled inside.

Hahn said the senior offers to share notes and observations from the film sessions and help teammates learn plays during practice.

"He's always making sure he's thinking, you know, a step ahead," Hahn said.

When it comes to his own game, Luke will ask for feedback immediately after a game. Rather than hear about what went right, Hahn said Luke wants to know what he can improve upon.

"If you're not doing better, you need to push harder and harder to reach your goals," Luke said. "But don't push too hard."

Jennifer said both Luke's teammates and coaches have made a world of difference for him. Between their patience, kindness and inclusivity, the PV Bears created a space of belonging for Luke.

"They saw his possibilities rather than his limitations or his disability," Jennifer said. "They set the tone for everybody else to treat Luke like that in school."

Frank Piscani is the Sports Life multimedia reporter at the Pocono Record. You can email him at fpiscani@gannett.com or find him on social media platforms @frankpiscani.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

NATO members scramble to support Ukraine amid Russian threat

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
MILITARY
newsnationnow.com

Judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees who failed to comply. It was the latest setback to White House efforts to require various...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Stroudsburg, PA
Education
City
Emmaus, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
CNN

Louie Anderson, comic and 'Baskets' star, dead at 68

(CNN) — Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner whose career spanned from stand-up and game show host to starring roles in TV and film, died Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to CNN. He was 68. On Thursday his friend, fellow comedian...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Booster shots effective against severe illness from omicron

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show

Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Basketball Teams#Track And Field#Shot Put#Special Olympics
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

537
Followers
175
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy