Trisha Yearwood raises nearly $40K to help rescue animals in honor of ‘Betty White Challenge’

By Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Betty White, who passed away at age 99 on New Year’s Eve, have been honoring her memory with the Betty White Challenge, which encouraged fans to donate to animal shelters or animal rights organizations on January 17 — which would have been White’s 100th birthday. White was a passionate...

Trisha Yearwood jumped on the #BettyWhiteChallenge bandwagon in a big way, according to Fox News, hosting an 18-minute TalkShopLIve broadcast to raise funds for animal welfare organizations. Yearwood tweeted about the event's success: "Seriously, thank you for being a friend and doing the #BettyWhiteChallenge with me! We raised over $24k in 15 minutes and the donations are still coming in!" Yearwood was participating in what became a global effort to honor the much-loved TV star and animal rights advocate, Betty White, who died on December 31, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
