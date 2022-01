According to Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets will reportedly work with veteran power forward Paul Millsap to find a new home. The 36-year-old signed with Brooklyn this offseason, but he has appeared in just 24 games so far this season. More specifically, Millsap has only found his way in three of the last 18 games, failing to carve out a true rotational role for one of the East’s top-3 teams.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO