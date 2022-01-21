ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neal Jacobson was not the first to kill on antidepressants. Here are 10 other cases.

By Wendy Rhodes, Palm Beach Post
 1 day ago

By all accounts, Neal Jacobson, his wife, Franki, and their 7-year-old twin boys, Joshua and Eric, enjoyed an idyllic life in the tree-lined equestrian community of Wellington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gH4Ea_0drpaOHG00

But all that changed in the weeks leading up to Jan. 23, 2010 — the day Neal Jacobson shot and killed his wife and children before swallowing handfuls of pills in an unsuccessful attempt to take his own life.

More: Bizarre tale of millionaire Neal Jacobson: Did medication lead to murder?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hAEw_0drpaOHG00

Doctors at an urgent care walk-in facility only weeks before had prescribed Jacobson two psychotropic drugs — the SSRI antidepressant Zoloft and the anti-anxiety medication Xanax.

Jacobson's family and friends said his personality immediately changed on the medications. He became paranoid, they said, and began talking incessantly about his fear that the FBI was going to arrest him and Franki for overstating their income on a mortgage loan application, and that Eric and Joshua would be relegated to foster care.

SSRIs — Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors — are a type of antidepressant. They are some of the most commonly prescribed drugs in America, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , and include brand names such as Zoloft, Prozac, Celexa, Lexapro, Luvox, Viibryd and Paxil.

While safe for most people, reports Harvard Medical School , SSRIs can cause adverse reactions in others.

Jacobson pleaded guilty to three counts of first degree murder and is serving three life sentences. To this day, he professes his love for his family, saying the drugs caused him to split with reality.

Others have blamed SSRI antidepressants for their homicidal actions as well. It has become so common, in fact, it has been dubbed the “Zoloft defense” or the “Prozac defense.”

The following are 10 cases where someone taking antidepressants killed — and sometimes took their own lives, too:

18-year-old kills father 14 days after starting Prozac

Fourteen days after beginning Prozac, Kurt Danysh in 1996 shot and killed his father in Pennsylvania. Danysh, who was 18 at the time, was released from prison in 2020 after serving 24 years. Danysh wrote on a blog that, while taking Prozac, he felt as if he was observing himself "from above." Danysh sued Eli Lilly, but the suit was dismissed due to an expired statute of limitation.

Man on Paxil kills wife, daughter, granddaughter

Donald Schell, described as a family man with no history of violence , in 1998 shot and killed his wife, daughter and granddaughter before killing himself. His surviving relatives sued GlaxoSmithKline, the makers of Paxil, which Schell, then 60, had been prescribed only weeks before the murders. A Wyoming jury found the drug manufacturer 80% responsible for the deaths and awarded the family $6.4 million.

Eli Lilly wins case of man stabbing his wife to death

William Forsyth in 1993 stabbed his wife 15 times in Hawaii before killing himself. The murder occurred two weeks after Forsyth began taking Prozac, Pace Law Review noted . Forsyth’s children sued the drug manufacturer, Eli Lilly, and the case went to trial. Pace noted the plaintiffs believed they could win if they presented evidence showing that Forsyth had “no previous violent or suicidal tendency, which would imply that the SSRI caused the violence.” Unlike with GlaxoSmithKline in the Schell verdict, however, Eli Lilly prevailed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4k9Q_0drpaOHG00

One of the Columbine killers, Eric Harris, was taking an SSRI

Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold in 1999 shot and killed 13 people and wounded 23 others before killing themselves during a mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. Harris, then 18, had been taking Zoloft, but had switched to Luvox , another SSRI, before the murders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V635L_0drpaOHG00

'Batman killer' in Colo. theater abruptly quit Zoloft

James Holmes, known as “The Batman Killer,” shot to death 12 people and injured 70 others in 2012 at an Aurora, Colo., movie theater during a showing of “The Dark Knight.” Holmes, then 24, was taking Zoloft. When Holmes told his psychiatrist he was having homicidal thoughts on the medication, she upped the dosage. Holmes abruptly stopped taking the medication — something doctors warn against because of the potential for negative side effects — about three weeks before the shootings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOK0v_0drpaOHG00

Four weeks after starting Prozac, 47-year-old Joseph Wesbecker in 1989 shot and killed eight people and wounded 12 others before killing himself at a printing plant where he had once worked in Kentucky. All but one of the survivors sued Eli Lilly, the drug manufacturer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222eCH_0drpaOHG00

The night before the verdict, Eli Lilly, without telling the judge, paid the victims $20 million to withhold damaging evidence , the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. In the end, the drug manufacturer pleaded guilty to 25 criminal misdemeanor charges for not reporting adverse reactions to other drugs, but not Prozac.

Australia bans use of SSRIs in children under 18 after killing

While taking Zoloft, David Hawkins in 1999 strangled to death his wife of 50 years . An Australian judge sentenced Hawkins, then 76, to only three years for the murder, saying, “I am satisfied that but for the Zoloft he had taken he would not have strangled his wife.” Five years later, Australia banned the use of SSRIs to treat depression in children under 18 and mandated manufacturers issue warnings to adults using the medication.

Ireland fatal stabbing linked to Celexa

Shane Clancy, a 22-year-old theology student described as “ a gregarious teetotaler whose life revolved around family, study and charity ,” in 2009 stabbed to death his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Clancy also stabbed the man’s brother nine times, as well as Clancy’s ex-girlfriend, both of whom survived. Clancy then fatally stabbed himself 19 times. He had begun taking Celexa — called citalopram in Ireland where the crimes occurred — three weeks before the murder-suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJgKy_0drpaOHG00

12-year-old taking Zoloft shot his grandparents to death while they slept

At the age of 12 in 2001, Christopher Pittman shot and killed his sleeping grandparents and then set fire to their house in Chester, S.C. He had been prescribed Zoloft less than a month before the murders . Pittman’s lawyer invoked the “Zoloft Defense,” saying, “We do not convict children for murder when they have been ambushed by chemicals that destroy their ability to reason.” It did not work. Pittman was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Australia man fatally shoots wife, daughter, 4 grandchildren

In 2018, Peter Miles, 61, of Australia, shot and killed his wife, daughter and four grandchildren before killing himself. Perth Now reported that Miles began taking antidepressants only weeks before shootings, and that family friends said they were worried about his reaction to the drugs. The day before her own murder, Miles' wife wrote a Facebook post to a friend saying, “Peter seems to be getting worse and worse…”

Post data reporter Chris Persaud contributed to this story.

@WendyRhodes

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Neal Jacobson was not the first to kill on antidepressants. Here are 10 other cases.

