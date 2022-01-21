ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

I love teaching confirmation classes

By Jonathan Rockey Faith
Frontiersman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI LOVE teaching Confirmation Class! That might be a surprising statement to some. The idea of spending prolonged time with middle school students is not what others might consider their idea of fun. But, when you see an important truth introduced to someone who hasn’t previously considered this idea, that is...

www.frontiersman.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION
wknofm.org

"I have decided to stick with love..."

".... Hate is too great a burden to bear." These words of Martin Luther King Jr. reflect the way he approached the challenges of his day. Make no mistake, King sought to change the injustices he experienced in America. But his way of doing it was born out of his understanding of his Christian faith. He also said, "Forgiveness is not an occasional act. It is a permanent attitude." This coming weekend, we will celebrate his 93rd birthday. We will hear again his I have a dream speech, but it was his insistence on love and forgiveness that recurred over and over again in his speeches and sermons. I hope each of us can take to heart the deep message King had for us as a way to live our lives. As he said, "Let no man pull you so low as to hate him." King will forever be bound to Memphis. Let Memphis be the place his message is taken to heart. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.
MEMPHIS, TN
Herald Community Newspapers

One Book, One School teaches love of reading

Valley Stream 24 Union Free School District’s William L. Buck Elementary School continued their One Book, One School Initiative to encourage a love of reading in students last December. Each month, a selected book is shared with the entire school community: one that exemplifies a common value or theme, which is then taught in the academic conversations and activities to follow. At the close of 2021, students read: ‘The 3 Little Yogis and the Wolf Who Lost His Breath’ by Susan Verde to impart the value of calmness and mindfulness and later put those values into practice by doing yoga.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
Person
Jesus
newschannel6now.com

Digital art class to teach kids how to use Procreate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kemp Center for Arts is hosting a digital class for kids ages 10-18 on Saturday. The art class will teach kids and teens how to use Procreate, a digital platform for designing art. Kristine Thueson, program coordinator for the Arts Council of Wichita Falls,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Frontiersman

Better to give than receive

Raise your hand if, when a year passes, you ponder some? I must admit that each new year, I recall the events of years past. I have memories with no children, newborns, toddlers to teens to young married kids and now grandchildren. Many memories involve laughter and time with my favorite people. I also have memories of heartache, loneliness and worry, but thankfully those count in the minority.
RELIGION
Frontiersman

Love and commandments

The Law and love are mistakenly seen as being in conflict with one another. The law is seen as a rigid system of rules to be followed. While love is seen as an expression of grace – God’s unmerited favor towards us. What the Bible teaches us is that the Law actually defines love and that love is the fulfillment of the law.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Of God#Children Of God#Covid#Diet#The Small Catechism
Natchez Democrat

‘I love … their love to learn’ Gutters teaches students how to teach

NATCHEZ — Natchez-Adams School district teacher Sanita Gutters teaches high school students and preschoolers each day. Her classroom is in the Fallin Career and Technology Center at Natchez High School close to where The Dart landed Monday. She teaches an early childhood care class where high school students are...
NATCHEZ, MS
The Tab

Lancaster University confirms in-person teaching for next term

In-person teaching will continue next term despite uncertainty around the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Despite this, plans may be changed if a lot of staff or student become absent because of the virus and as a result, some departments may move teaching online. Lancaster University has confirmed that students are...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
itechpost.com

Why You Should Teach Coding Classes to Your Kids

Coding for kids refers to the various ways in which children can become involved in coding. These opportunities are designed to be enjoyable and gamified in order to keep children's minds stimulated. You may also hear the term "programming" or "computer programming" when referring to coding. While it may be difficult to imagine a child learning something so complex, coding can become a reality for children thanks to the numerous coding summer camps. You can even check out the Best online coding classes for kids, if you want your kids to learn coding.
EDUCATION
Motley Fool

3 Financial Lessons I'm Teaching My Kids in the New Year

Here's what’s on tap for my children on the financial education front. Teaching kids about personal finance from a young age can help them develop solid habits. This year, I intend to teach my children about budgeting, spending wisely, and knowing when it pays to spend more. Although I'm...
KIDS
AFP

Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West dies in Vietnam

One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam Saturday at age 95, his Zen teaching organization said in a statement posted to the peace activist's Twitter account. The meditation master "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in the city of Hue, Vietnam's Buddhist heartland, the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said. "We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts," the organization said on Nhat Hanh's Twitter account, using the Vietnamese word for teacher. The monk-turned-peace-activist credited with bringing mindfulness to the West -- from the homes of Hollywood celebrities to Silicon Valley boardrooms -- returned to his home country of Vietnam in 2018 after spending nearly four decades in exile in France.
WORLD
Statesville Record & Landmark

‘I love volunteering, and I love the community’: Jim Bullard honored by DAR

Serving and giving back is nothing new to Jim Bullard, and during a December event at HealthReach Clinic, he was recognized by the Daughters of the American Revolution for volunteering in the community and, in particular, with nonprofits including HealthReach, Civitans and Special Olympics. Staff members of the clinic, along...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WVNS

Beckley Youth Museum hosts glazing event for Empty Bowls

Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) — The Beckley Youth Museum hosted a glazing event for their Empty Bowls Fundraiser Saturday morning. Empty Bowls is an international, grassroots movement aiming to put an end to world hunger. The empty bowls symbolize people all over the world who don’t know where their next meal will come from. The Youth […]
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy