With two goals already etched on the score sheet and time winding down in Columbus, Sidney Crosby scooped the puck deep in his defensive zone and surveyed his options. His “pass” banked off the boards in the neutral zone, trickled down the ice and — are you kidding me — sunk into the empty net. What a way to cap a four-point, hat-trick night. Days later, the hockey world is still buzzing about Crosby’s electrifying, bank-shot goal during the Penguins’ 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO