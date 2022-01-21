15 Famous Songs That Were Based On Or Inspired By Heinous Events

It was 58 years ago today — January 20th, 1964 — that arguably the most important rock album of all time was released, the Beatles' Meet The Beatles. Although, it wasn't the first Beatles record released in America; Vee-Jay's Introducing The Beatles beat the band's Capitol Records debut by just short of six months, it was Meet The Beatles, with its hit chart-topper “I Want To Hold Your Hand” that kick started the post-Kennedy '60s, the British Invasion, and completely revolutionized how music was written, played, sung, and produced — not to mention help change the fashion world all but overnight. In short, Meet The Beatles ushered in the modern era.
