Music

15 Famous Songs That Were Based On Or Inspired By Heinous Events

By BuzzFeed - Music
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI will never be able to listen...

Life-changing events inspires this local artist’s songwriting journey

Singer-songwriter Trey Simon has performed all over Detroit and the metro area, he has been on Live in the D, and the Ford Fireworks. His music styles range from blues to gospel, but recent events in his life has him writing about a topic that inspire many songs, love. Simon spoke to Tati Amare on this week’s Music Monday about his current songwriting journey, his new song “The Impossible”, and what inspired him to write it.
Watch Spoon’s Western-inspired new video for latest song ‘Wild’

Spoon have shared the new video for their latest track ‘Wild’ – watch the clip below. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming new album ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’, which is set for release on February 11 via Matador Records. ‘Wild’, which follows...
Korn Has Grown Grateful For Being Credited As Creators Of Nu Metal

Korn has been credited with creating nu metal, but as group guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch recently told Metal Hammer, it wasn't something they were happy about at first. He said, “When you’re in a band, you want to call the shots, you want to be In charge of your branding, and it was someone else who branded us that, and so we were like, No, that's not cool. So we didn't like it.”
Changmin says lyrics of ‘Devil’ were inspired by COVID-19 pandemic

TVXQ member Changmin has spoken about the inspiration behind his latest solo single ‘Devil’. Yesterday (January 13), the K-pop veteran made his return with his second solo mini-album ‘Devil’ and its lead single of the same name. At a press conference on the same day, the singer shared the inspiration behind the release.
Collaborators share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
How to Finish a Song After Inspiration Strikes

So you’re fooling around on your acoustic guitar, and out of the blue comes that moment all songwriters live for but seldom experience: a burst of inspiration. You hit upon a musical idea and instantly feel in your bones that there’s a song just waiting to be born. The hours pass like minutes as you magically craft an entire new song.
Words of famous songs change to fit the times

Over the lifetime of a song, performing artists may take musical or lyrical liberties for a number of reasons. Recently, local musicians discussed why traditional and popular music has changed over time. From “The Star Spangled Banner,” to “Auld Lang Syne,” songs face cuts to their verses and lyrical alterations....
The World Mourns — And Sings Along With — Meat Loaf, Rock Icon of the 1970s

The outsize personality of U.S. rock singer Meat Loaf, who died age 74, was cherished and mourned across Europe where news of his passing dampened many a breakfast table on Friday. Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP meatloaf. Give my regards to Jim. – ALW.” TV host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.” British actor Stephen Fry said: “I hope...
5 Lessons in Love Inspired by 'Single's Inferno' Star, Song Ji-a

Single’s Inferno star Song Ji-a has made headlines recently for less than favorable reasons, but there’s one thing viewers can’t dispute: Song’s ability to charm her way through the dating scene. Within 15 minutes of episode one, she has had the men of the show intrigued and ready to figure her out.
The Scorpions Drop New Video, Roll Out Album Details

The Scorpions have released the first video and title track to their upcoming album, Rock Believer, set for release on February 25th. Blabbermouth reported that longtime Beatles associate, solo bassist, and graphic artist Klaus Voormann designed the artwork for the “Rock Believer” single. Voormann is best known for his Grammy Award-winning album cover art for the “Fab Four's” 1966 Revolver album.
Flashback: The Beatles Release ‘Meet The Beatles’

It was 58 years ago today — January 20th, 1964 — that arguably the most important rock album of all time was released, the Beatles' Meet The Beatles. Although, it wasn't the first Beatles record released in America; Vee-Jay's Introducing The Beatles beat the band's Capitol Records debut by just short of six months, it was Meet The Beatles, with its hit chart-topper “I Want To Hold Your Hand” that kick started the post-Kennedy '60s, the British Invasion, and completely revolutionized how music was written, played, sung, and produced — not to mention help change the fashion world all but overnight. In short, Meet The Beatles ushered in the modern era.
This And Just Like That storyline was inspired by real-life events

Sex And The City fans have just discovered actor David Eigenberg's real-life hearing loss actually inspired Steve's storyline in And Just Like That... The more you know, eh?. The SATC revival has unsurprisingly sparked lots of talking points on social media. Namely; where are Charlotte's pyjamas from? Why does Miranda keep calling herself 'Rambo'? And would she actually be acting like that?
Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead Tour Rescheduled For 2023

Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope and more have postponed their Rise of The Machine tour. The tour was set to kick off in February and run through April of this year. The tour will now take place next year an will serve as a tribute to the 20th anniversary of Static-X's 2001 sophomore album Machine.
Avenged Sevenfold Surprises Fan With Signed Guitar At Their Doorstep

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates and drummer Johnny Christ recently showed up at a fan's doorstep to surprise them with a signed guitar as part of Christ's Drinks With Johnny. Gates and Christ posed for photos with the fan, whose name was Andrew after they gifted him with the Schecter...
A New Album of Goth-Folk Songs Inspired by the Life of Marie Curie

After several years of writing and performing songs influenced by such sources as authors Edward Gorey and Raymond Chandler, filmmaker Tim Burton, and murder ballads in the American folk tradition, Ellia Bisker and Jeffrey Morris, known collectively as Charming Disaster, began casting around for a single, existing narrative that could sustain an album’s worth of original tunes.
Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
