ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Shawnee Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Killgore honored for 25 years of service to city

By Vicky O. Misa, The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftxZL_0drpZ4jw00

On Tuesday, in a presentation during the Shawnee City Commission meeting, Oklahoma Municipal League (OML) Vice President Ray Poland honored Shawnee Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Killgore for 25 years of service to the City of Shawnee.

Poland said working for a municipality in a public safety position is especially tough.

Addressing Killgore, he said, “I would imagine the things you've seen in your community over the years could cause a little trauma on days. And I'm sure there are times where you've done things where you go home, stick your chest out and hold your head high and are proud of what you do.”

Poland said Killgore's name will be added to a book the OML publishes and updates every couple years that records those who have been recognized with the same honor.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

NATO members scramble to support Ukraine amid Russian threat

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
MILITARY
newsnationnow.com

Judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees who failed to comply. It was the latest setback to White House efforts to require various...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Shawnee, OK
Government
City
Shawnee, OK
CNN

Louie Anderson, comic and 'Baskets' star, dead at 68

(CNN) — Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner whose career spanned from stand-up and game show host to starring roles in TV and film, died Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to CNN. He was 68. On Thursday his friend, fellow comedian...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Booster shots effective against severe illness from omicron

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show

Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Oklahoma Municipal League#Oml#Shawnee News Star
The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee News-Star

290
Followers
496
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shawnee, OK from The Shawnee News-Star.

 http://news-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy