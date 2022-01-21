ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Stevie Wonder's music to be celebrated by Dance Theatre of Harlem in Detroit world premiere

By Brian McCollum, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcBkc_0drpZ2yU00

Just before the pandemic spurred a nearly two-year shutdown for Michigan Opera Theatre, the Dance Theatre of Harlem was the last to stage a performance at the Detroit Opera House.

So it’s fitting that MOT’s return will feature that same illustrious New York troupe — including a performance celebrating a Detroit icon.

Dance Theatre of Harlem will perform a program this weekend that includes Claudia Schreier’s “Passage,” a 2019 work commissioned to mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans in North America.

And there’s the real goodie for Detroit audiences: “Higher Ground,” a contemporary ballet set to an array of Stevie Wonder songs from the 1970s.

The Detroit Opera House performances mark the world premiere of the Wonder-inspired work, crafted by Dance Theatre of Harlem resident choreographer Robert Garland as a piece of social-justice art. “Higher Ground” was initially set to debut in New York in spring 2020, but was derailed by the onset of the pandemic.

Dance Theatre of Harlem will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. (Note: Newly established protocols at the Detroit Opera House require either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event. Face coverings are also required inside the venue.)

Garland and three of the company’s dancers visited Detroit in mid-December for a tour of the Motown Museum, the Hitsville, U.S.A., headquarters where Wonder cut his musical teeth.

In a subsequent video conversation with Motown Museum chief Robin Terry, the choreographer called Wonder “the consummate spiritualist,” “the conscience of Black America” and an artist whose socially charged music still deeply resonates.

Garland’s new work includes at least five Wonder songs — “Look Around,” “You Haven’t Done Nothin’,” “Heaven Is 10 Zillion Light Years Away,” “Saturn” and the titular “Higher Ground” — plucked from the era when the Motown star was blossoming as a powerful artistic voice. They also reflect a time when Wonder and other Black Americans were reckoning with a new reality, Garland said.

“I chose that music because it spoke to a time, post-civil rights, when people were beginning to understand that things were not going to be as great as we’d hoped they’d be,” he said.

“Higher Ground” had been percolating in Garland’s mind for years: He conceived the idea in 2008 when presidential contender Barack Obama accepted the Democratic nomination to the sounds of Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”

This weekend’s MOT program isn’t the only Wonder-related event hitting Detroit in coming weeks: The much-loved Michigan native will also be celebrated Feb. 26 at the Carr Center with “To Stevie, With Love.” Drummer and Carr Center artistic director Terri Lyne Carrington and a top-end ensemble will put a 1950s jazz spin on a selection of Wonder songs.

The Dance Theatre of Harlem

'Passage' and 'Higher Ground'

7:30 p.m. Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun.

Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway, Detroit

$29-$129

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

NATO members scramble to support Ukraine amid Russian threat

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
MILITARY
newsnationnow.com

Judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees who failed to comply. It was the latest setback to White House efforts to require various...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
State
New York State
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
CNN

Louie Anderson, comic and 'Baskets' star, dead at 68

(CNN) — Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner whose career spanned from stand-up and game show host to starring roles in TV and film, died Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to CNN. He was 68. On Thursday his friend, fellow comedian...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Booster shots effective against severe illness from omicron

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show

Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Stevie Wonder
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy