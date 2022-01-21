Just Listed in Arlington

Open House: Saturday 1/8 & Sunday 1/9 from 1-4PM On Market | $1,195,000. Pridefully maintained by original owner, this delightful home in the idyllic Amber Ridge neighborhood is everything you have dreamed of. Enjoy stunning views of the snow-capped Cascade Mountains from your inviting living and dining room anchored by a cozy fireplace in the winter. Other seasons, relish morning coffee in your gorgeous open Chef’s kitchen and great room that spill out to your expansive deck as the sun rises over the mountains and colorful Hot Air Balloons dot the sky. After a long day, retreat to your sumptuous primary suite with exquisitely remodeled spa-like bathroom and large walk-in closet. This is genuinely one of the most lovingly nurtured and impeccable homes you will ever find. Coveted Northshore School District.

BOTHELL, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO