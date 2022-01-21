Just Listed in Arlington

Open House: Saturday, 1/15 1:00-4:00pm & Sunday, 1/16 1:00-4:00pm. Down a quiet lane, this sunny in-town three bedroom home is set on a magical, parklike .46 acre. Just a stone’s throw to Rotary Field with playgrounds and playing fields; public schools; the aquatic center, restaurants, coffee shops, markets; the library, the Seattle ferry, movie theater and Bainbridge Performing Arts. Main floor offers the living room with vaulted ceiling and slider to the garden deck; dining room, in-kitchen dining, two bedrooms, full and half bathrooms + laundry. Upper primary suite with garden view balcony, vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet and full bath. Attached two car garage with room for workshop, bikes and more. Perfect condo/townhome alternative. Home inspection is available upon request.
Comments / 0