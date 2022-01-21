ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Just Listed in Arlington

By ARLnow.com Sponsor
arlnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. As I write this, there is a wintry mix (well, mostly rain, really) falling that resulted in the pre-emptive cancellation of schools in the county....

www.arlnow.com

Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Renovated Trinity in Rittenhouse Square

Whoever said “good things come in small packages” must have had this intelligently redesigned Rodman Street trinity in mind. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The bad news: This very nicely renovated Rittenhouse Square trinity house for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
geekwire.com

Just Listed: Cayson Fields Lot 2

PRESALE The 3rd of 6 homes in the Cayson Fields enclave is an elevated yet unpretentious masterpiece. 6 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms + 4,611 square feet of open concept, high-contrast design indulges flexible living + discrete spaces, allowing the homeowner to define the home’s essence. Classic and crisp, yet unexpectedly avant-garde, this home radiates with its purposeful floor plan and design details: an epicurean kitchen, high-end Wolf appliance package, jaw-dropping primary suite + all-season outdoor living. Estimated completion date December 2022.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
geekwire.com

Just Listed: Bellevue Towers Unit with Skyline Views

Welcome to this spectacular, like-new unit in the Bellevue Towers! Sparkling city lights shine through Lake Washington and Seattle skyline views, offering stunning sunset views from the balcony. The spacious open floorplan features floor-to-ceiling windows that provide ample natural light. There are many brand-new upgrades including cab doors, DW, interior paint, electrical wiring, light and plumbing fixtures, baseboards, fireplace façade, Fabrica carpet, new baths, and more! Includes two parking spaces and two storage units.
BELLEVUE, WA
restonnow.com

Reston Real Estate: Just Listed

This is a sponsored post by Eve Thompson of Reston Real Estate. The Reston real estate market is starved for inventory with just 35 active listings and 13 in a Coming Soon status. For years we have averaged between 150-200 active listings, so this is painfully low. Sparse inventory always...
RESTON, VA
geekwire.com

Just Listed: Traditional Bainbridge Island Home

Open House: Saturday, 1/15 1:00-4:00pm & Sunday, 1/16 1:00-4:00pm. Down a quiet lane, this sunny in-town three bedroom home is set on a magical, parklike .46 acre. Just a stone’s throw to Rotary Field with playgrounds and playing fields; public schools; the aquatic center, restaurants, coffee shops, markets; the library, the Seattle ferry, movie theater and Bainbridge Performing Arts. Main floor offers the living room with vaulted ceiling and slider to the garden deck; dining room, in-kitchen dining, two bedrooms, full and half bathrooms + laundry. Upper primary suite with garden view balcony, vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet and full bath. Attached two car garage with room for workshop, bikes and more. Perfect condo/townhome alternative. Home inspection is available upon request.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
geekwire.com

Just Listed: Amber Ridge in Bothell

Open House: Saturday 1/8 & Sunday 1/9 from 1-4PM On Market | $1,195,000. Pridefully maintained by original owner, this delightful home in the idyllic Amber Ridge neighborhood is everything you have dreamed of. Enjoy stunning views of the snow-capped Cascade Mountains from your inviting living and dining room anchored by a cozy fireplace in the winter. Other seasons, relish morning coffee in your gorgeous open Chef’s kitchen and great room that spill out to your expansive deck as the sun rises over the mountains and colorful Hot Air Balloons dot the sky. After a long day, retreat to your sumptuous primary suite with exquisitely remodeled spa-like bathroom and large walk-in closet. This is genuinely one of the most lovingly nurtured and impeccable homes you will ever find. Coveted Northshore School District.
BOTHELL, WA
arlnow.com

Ask Eli: Market values 14% higher than county assessments

This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Ask Eli, Live With Jean playlist. Enjoy!. Question: How...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Live-Work Maker Space in Northern Liberties

Noted artist Ray King is moving his studio, and his home and workshop can now become yours. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. You know those iridescent columns that mark the southern gateway to the Avenue of the Arts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
arlnow.com

NEW: Covid cases falling in Arlington, following regional trends

The average rate of new Covid cases in Arlington has fallen nearly 40% since peaking eight days ago. That’s according to the latest Virginia Dept. of Health data, which is in line with regional trends that show cases falling in D.C., Alexandria, Fairfax County, and Montgomery County (Md.), among other Washington area localities.
ARLINGTON, WA
Hotel Online

HVS Market Pulse: Arlington, Virginia

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the Arlington, Virginia, and greater Washington, D.C. region’s lodging markets. Although a substantial amount of leisure demand was present in 2021, Arlington’s lodging market has remained depressed overall for nearly two years given the limited commercial, government, and group demand.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

$3.25 million grant will go toward tourism recovery initiatives in Arlington

Arlington County is set to receive more than $3 million to entice tourists to visit Arlington and help the hard-hit tourism industry recover from the pandemic. The county’s tourism division, Arlington Convention and Visitors Service (ACVS), would use the $3.25 million grant for advertising, media outreach, marketing research, promotional events and tourism development to support the travel and hospitality industry, according to a county report.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Construction starts on a pair of apartment towers in Crystal City

Construction has started on a pair of multifamily towers in a corner of Crystal City experiencing a bevy of development. The two towers by developer JBG Smith, located at the intersection of Richmond Highway and 20th Street S., will add 775 apartment units and nearly 27,000 square feet of retail, and will be separated by a new S. Clark-Bell Street.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Home buying seminar: Make the most of your home search

Buying a home offers many benefits, such as building long-term wealth, but there’s a lot that goes into the process. It can be difficult to navigate the competitive Washington, D.C. real estate market, so the Keri Shull Team is hosting a seminar to help buyers maximize their home search.
WASHINGTON, DC
geekwire.com

Just Listed: A Waterfront Home with Sand to Dip Your Toes Into

Dip your toes into one of the finest, pure sand beaches in all of Kitsap County with the opportunity to acquire a no-bank waterfront residence with phenomenal views of Mt. Baker, the Cascade Mountain Range, and the shipping lanes. Beginning beachside, dune grasses sway amidst a driftwood-laden water’s edge. Turning to the home, the grounds unfold to a remarkable yard with a lush green lawn, areas for private entertaining with views, and garden beds—complete with a small greenhouse and detached studio with power.
HANSVILLE, WA

