Man accused of killing woman who fell from Lamborghini indicted on murder charges

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjK6s_0drpU59w00
Alfred Megbuluba (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA — A man accused of pushing or throwing a woman from a Lamborghini in Buckhead has been indicted on murder charges, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Investigators say Alfred Megbuluba was driving a Lamborghini in the intersection of Peachtree Rd. and Piedmont Rd. on October 10 when witnesses saw Catherine Khan fall out of the vehicle. She died from her injuries.

Megbuluba turned himself in to police about a week and a half after the incident.

The AJC now says that Megbuluba has been indicted on murder charges by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Witnesses captured a man and woman arguing outside of a restaurant in Buckhead near the Lamborghini Khan would fall from just moments later.

Friends say the voice heard on the video belongs to Khan.

“Call the cops, call the cops! I just got robbed... there’s cameras in there... my ID, my card, everything,” the woman can be heard shouting.

They say Khan was accusing Megbuluba of stealing her wallet, which was also a family heirloom.

Following his arrest, Megbuluba was denied bond.

