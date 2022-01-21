ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's economy poised to grow around 5.5%, cabinet adviser says

By Kevin Yao
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQFnV_0drpRZUI00

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China will be able to achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022, an adviser to the government's cabinet said on Friday, making a rosier prediction than markets expect as recent data have pointed to slowing momentum.

The world's second-largest economy cooled over the course of last year and faces multiple headwinds as a property downturn hurts investment and China's efforts to contain local cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 weigh on consumption.

That has prompted policymakers to roll out an array of support measures, including Friday's cut by the central bank in the rate on standing lending facility (SLF) loans by 10 basis points, a day after it cut benchmark lending rates.

Friday's comments by Zhu Guangyao, a former vice finance minister, are more optimistic than those from private economists.

A Reuters poll of analysts published on Jan. 13 forecast China’s economy would grow 5.2% in 2022.

The government will unveil a growth target for 2022 at the opening of the annual parliament meeting in early March.

"I’m confident that China's economic growth will be around 5.5% in 2022," Zhu told a media briefing, adding that the potential economic growth rate was estimated at 5-6%.

Li Yang, former vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top government think tank, said China has policy space to support the economy.

China was restrained on monetary policy and fiscal policy in 2021, leaving some space for this year, Li said during the same event on Friday hosted by China's State Council Information Office.

On Thursday, Premier Li Keqiang said China will take more "practical and concrete measures" to boost effective demand and stabilise market expectations, state media reported.

China's cabinet has pledged to speed the issuance of local government special bonds to boost investment, while the finance ministry has issued 1.46 trillion yuan ($230.26 billion)in the 2022 advance quota for local special bonds. read more

STABILITY KEY

Chinese policymakers, however, have ruled out "flood-like" stimulus for fear of reigniting debt and property risks.

China's economy expanded 8.1% in 2021, the fastest in a decade due partly to the low base from 2020 when COVID-19 jolted the economy, comfortably beating an official target of "above 6%".

Last year, Chinese policymakers focused on curbing property and debt risks, exacerbating the slowdown, but have eased back somewhat so as not to fuel job losses ahead of a key Communist Party Congress late this year.

Zhu also said that expected interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could have a big market impact, Zhu said, and said that the United States should strengthen its policy coordination with emerging economies, including China.

"We hope the United States could change the idea that ‘the dollar is our currency, but your problem’, and truly strengthen its policy coordination with other countries, especially developing countries and emerging market countries," Zhu said.

Li said the expected Fed tightening could trigger capital outflows from developing countries, with some already feeling the pressure.

The impact on China's economy will be contained by its controls on capital flows and a managed-float yuan exchange rate, Li added.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to raise its key interest rate three times this year, tightening policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago to tame persistently high inflation. read more

($1 = 6.3406 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

China's Economy In The Year Of The Tiger

Since mid-December, a spike in COVID-19 cases in China has raised concerns that another coronavirus surge could disrupt the country’s economy, with ripple effects around the globe. For China, the year ahead holds special political and economic significance. From the Winter Olympics in February to the Chinese Communist Party's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Forbes

China’s Birth Rate Not A Problem For Economy--Now

China’s birth rate continues to fall. “Last year’s 10.62 million births, down from 12.02 million in 2020, barely outnumbered the 10.14 million death,” according to the Wall Street Journal. China’s rate of births per female is now down to 1.3, well below the replace rate of 2.1. The country’s low population growth, both now and in the future, has caused worry about China’s future economic growth. That worry is much overdone, though it’s clear that China’s fastest growth is past.
WORLD
AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Economy#Yuan#Omicron
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Mainland China reports 63 new COVID cases vs 73 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 21, down from 73 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 23 of the new cases were locally transmitted, the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Independent

Security scanners across Europe tied to China govt, military

At some of the world’s most sensitive spots, authorities have installed security screening devices made by a single Chinese company with deep ties to China’s military and the highest levels of the ruling Communist Party.The World Economic Forum in Davos. Europe’s largest ports. Airports from Amsterdam to Athens NATO’s borders with Russia. All depend on equipment manufactured by Nuctech, which has quickly become the world’s leading company, by revenue, for cargo and vehicle scanners.Nuctech has been frozen out of the U.S. for years due to national security concerns, but it has made deep inroads across Europe installing its...
WORLD
yicaiglobal.com

China's Job Market Cooled in Fourth Quarter as Economy Slows, Report Says

(Yicai Global) Jan. 21 -- China’s labor market contracted in the fourth quarter last year from the previous quarter as slowing economic growth in the second half dampened employment opportunities, according to a recent survey. The China Institute for Employment Research Index stood at 1.99 in the three months...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy